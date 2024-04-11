Introducing Popology Chicago Popcorn: A New Era of Gourmet Popcorn
Under new ownership, Popology Chicago Popcorn unveils new gourmet flavors and expanded fundraising capabilities, building on Popculture's South Side legacy.
We’re pleased that Popology Chicago Popcorn continues as part of our Homewood family of downtown businesses. Popology fits perfectly into the eclectic, friendly, and walkable downtown culture.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popculture Gourmet Popcorn, a cornerstone of the Chicago snack scene since October 2018, is excited to announce its transformation into Popology Chicago Popcorn. This rebranding initiates a new chapter in the company's journey, reflecting new ownership and a renewed commitment to providing the highest quality gourmet popcorn. With this change, Popology Chicago Popcorn is also proud to unveil an expansion of its fundraising capabilities, offering innovative solutions for organizations seeking support.
— Homewood Village President – Rich Hofeld
A Fresh Start with New Ownership
Under the guidance of Carlos and Okemia Smith, the new owners of Popology Chicago Popcorn aim to build upon the legacy of Popculture Gourmet Popcorn. The Smiths bring a wealth of experience and passion, with backgrounds in education and haircare, respectively. Their journey to get the best-tasting and highest-quality popcorn to the Chicagoland area is at the heart of the rebranding effort.
"We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter as Popology Chicago Popcorn," said Carlos Smith. "Our rebranding represents not just a new name but a deeper commitment to quality, community, and innovation."
Signature Flavors and Quality Ingredients
Popology Chicago Popcorn is proud to reintroduce its signature flavors: Cheese Coated Caramel, Honey BBQ, and Strawberry Cheesecake. These flavors exemplify the brand's dedication to variety and quality, using the best ingredients and seasonings. Each batch is made on-site and stored in airtight containers to ensure freshness.
"Our signature flavors are a testament to our creativity and passion for gourmet popcorn," said Okemia Smith. "We're excited for our customers to experience the unique tastes we've developed."
Grand Opening Celebration
Popology Chicago Popcorn will host a grand opening event on Saturday, May 4th, to celebrate the rebranding. The event will allow the community to sample the signature flavors and learn more about the enhanced fundraising capabilities. The Smiths are committed to making this event a memorable experience that showcases the new brand and its offerings.
Renewing its commitment to Homewood was a relatively easy decision. The Village of Homewood and its neighbors—the Village of Flossmoor and the Village of Olympia Fields—have collectively proven to be models of engaged citizenry, economic growth, and responsive government.
Innovative Fundraising Program
In addition to the rebranding, Popology Chicago Popcorn is proud to announce an expansion of its popcorn fundraiser capabilities. Organizations can now benefit from a dedicated and branded shopping portal, allowing them to direct supporters to a personalized fundraising site. This portal includes their branding and details about their objectives, making fundraising efforts more cohesive and impactful.
Popology Chicago Popcorn partnered with Olympia Fields-based 180 Link Digital Media, an end-to-end marketing consultancy, to bring this to life. Through this partnership, fundraising organizations receive a complementary promotional tool kit of assets and services—a dedicated web app, creative design, and branded assets for the fundraiser and the organization.
"Our goal is to empower organizations with the support and tools they need to succeed in their fundraising efforts," said Okemia Smith. "Our new fundraising platform makes it easier for groups to raise money while enjoying the best gourmet popcorn Chicago offers."
About Popology Chicago Popcorn
Popology Chicago Popcorn, formerly Popculture Gourmet Popcorn, is a popcorn retailer located at 18035 Dixie Hwy in the Chicago south suburb of Homewood, IL. Owned by Carlos and Okemia Smith, the company provides an exceptional snacking experience focusing on premium ingredients, on-site preparation, and various flavors. Popology Chicago Popcorn is committed to supporting the community through expanded fundraising partnership opportunities.
Learn more at: www.PopologyPopcorn.com
Howard White
180 Link Digital Media
+1 708-866-1800
https://www.180link.com/contact/
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn