ApsTron Science Unveils Update to HealthSteps™: A Health-Focused Dating App

ApsTron Science releases an update to its Dating App, HealthSteps™. The latest version of builds upon its foundation of promoting health and compatibility.

HealthSteps™ remains committed to providing free Apps for healthy living. Utilizing a combination of health parameters, demographics, and interests, this app matches users for long-term relationships” — ApsTron's CTO

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science announces the release of an update to its Healthy Dating App, HealthSteps™. The latest version of HealthSteps™ builds upon its foundation of promoting health and compatibility in relationships while introducing new features to enhance the user experience and facilitate meaningful connections. The App is being offered through their business unit called HealthDiaries.

HealthSteps™ remains free to download, with optional payment for access to additional features that enhance the matchmaking process. Utilizing a combination of health parameters, demographics, and interests, the app matches users based on compatibility factors that extend beyond surface-level attributes.

One of the features of HealthSteps™ is its functionality to match users not only for romantic relationships but also for professional opportunities and personal growth. By broadening its scope beyond romantic connections, HealthSteps™ aims to facilitate holistic development and fulfillment for its users.

The app employs familiar social networking features such as Likes, Messaging, and Groups to facilitate interaction and matches between users.

Additionally, HealthSteps™ introduces a separate login for employers, enabling them to incentivize healthy lifestyles among their employees by rewarding positive habits with donations to their chosen charities.

To further promote a healthy lifestyle and facilitate successful matches, HealthSteps™ implements a reward system. Users are encouraged to maintain healthy habits through incentives while simultaneously being matched with compatible individuals who share their values and goals.

Moreover, users now have the option to view historical health statistics of potential matches, providing valuable insights into their lifestyle habits and compatibility.

ApsTron Science, known for its expertise in mindfulness apps, has incorporated specific sounds and features into HealthSteps™ to promote love, harmony, and mindfulness in relationships.

In line with its commitment to fostering a positive and respectful community, HealthSteps™ adheres to strict community standards that users must comply with. This ensures a safe and welcoming environment for all users to connect and interact.

The updated version of HealthSteps™ is now available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple Store. Users can access the app for free and explore its features by following the links below:

HealthSteps™ on Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthdiaries.healthsteps

HealthSteps™ for Apple Products:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/healthsteps-tm/id6446171359

About ApsTron Science, ApsTron Science is an innovator in mindfulness and wellness technology. The company's mission is to provide users with life-enhancing tools that promote a balanced and harmonious lifestyle. With significant research and development, ApsTron continues to create products that empower individuals to unlock their full potential and lead to more fulfilling lives.

More information on ApsTron Science Apps can be found at www.HealthDiaries.US, their main website is www.ApsTron.com for their physiological sensors, systems and apps.

