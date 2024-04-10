New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5001488

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/09/2024 at 1709 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven Road / US Route 7

TOWN: Vergennes

VIOLATION: DUI #1 / Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Dylan Lussier

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/09/2024 at approximately 1709 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after multiple observed motor vehicle violations on New Haven Road near the intersection of US Route 7 in the Town of Vergennes. The operator was identified as Dylan Lussier (23) of Bristol, VT. While speaking to Lussier, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Lussier was screened for DUI. Lussier was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Further investigation determined that Lussier was transporting a child in the backseat of the vehicle while being under the influence.

Lussier was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing where he was later released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 301, “Persons Required To Register” ($162, 0 points)

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 800(a), “Operating Without Liability Insurance” ($162, 2 points)

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1039, “Following To Closely” ($220, 3 points)

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1134(b), “Driver Possessing Open Container of Marijuana” ($162, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.