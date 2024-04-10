Department of Health reopens King’s Chinese BBQ 5

Posted on Apr 9, 2024 in Newsroom

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch allowed King’s Chinese BBQ 5 (DBA General’s Chinese BBQ) to reopen, issuing a green “Pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on April 8, 2024. An initial complaint inspection conducted on April 4, 2024, confirmed evidence of an active cockroach infestation resulting in the DOH issuing a red placard and closing the establishment.

Based on observations during the follow-up inspection, only two (2) dying roaches were observed on the floor. No other pest activity was observed within or around kitchen equipment. The food establishment contracted a professional pest control company to have weekly treatments conducted for the next month. The DOH will conduct an unannounced follow-up inspection to recheck the establishment’s efforts to remain compliant and maintain active control regarding pest prevention.

The DOH is requiring the establishment to meet the following parameters:

Work with their professional pest control company for a month’s duration to have weekly pest control treatments conducted.

Establishment will continue cleaning areas under kitchen equipment removing any remaining grease and debris to eliminate pest attractant.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To obtain restaurant inspection reports for Maui, please call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230. For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

