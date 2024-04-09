Venezuelan Embassy in SVG Offers Spanish Courses: Sign Up Now

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (VICC) “Hugo Chávez Frías” in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines invites the general public to enroll in the Spanish courses (April – June 2024).

For level 1 (beginners) there are two schedule options:

Option A: ONLINE (by Zoom Platform).

Thursdays

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm (3hrs).

Option B: Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building).

Tuesdays and Thursdays

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm (2 hrs).

The Academic Coordinator of the VICC encourages you to fill out and submit the registration form by accessing the following link:

For further information, please contact us via email: [email protected] OR telephone: (784) 456-1374 / 5348469.