St. Albans Field Station // Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A2002218

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans Field Station

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: April 9 2024 at 1443 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Second St. Enosburg

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault





ACCUSED: Ryan Longway

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT





VICTIM: Chad Bricker

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On April 9, 2024 at 1928 hours, Vermont State Police responded to Enosburg for a report of an assault that occurred. Investigation revealed that Ryan Longway assaulted Chad Bricker. During the assault Bricker lost consciousness. Ultimately, Longway was arrested, brought the St. Albans Field Station for processing and released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on April 10, 2024 at 1300 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior