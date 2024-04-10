Alyssum Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of AT-1965, a CMTR2 Inhibitor, in Solid Tumors

B cell immunotherapy for solid cancer

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alyssum Therapeutics, a biotechnology company which is developing next-generation immunotherapies to modulate B cells, today announced the first patient was dosed in the first-in-human Phase 1/2 study of their small- molecule Cap-MethyTransferase2 (CMTR2) inhibitor, AT-1965, in advanced solid tumors. AT-1965 inhibits CMTR2, a novel target, in cancer cells. CMTR2 is a key protein in marking newly-synthesized RNA as “self”; Inhibition of this protein leads to activation of an intra-cellular viral response, which recruits a B cell immune response against the tumor. Patients with tumors with higher levels of CMTR2 have a poor prognosis, making CMTR2 an attractive target for inhibition.

“We are proud to initiate this this first-in-human trial and are enthusiastic about the potential of AT-1965, a first-in-class molecule, as the preclinical evidence obtained to date has shown significant tumor growth inhibition and regression with monotherapy in hard-to-treat, cold tumors as well as a robust and durable effect on immune memory. AT-1965 may help address unmet medical needs in cancer and we are looking forward to expanding the promise of immuno-oncology in solid tumors.” said Rick Fahrner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Alyssum.

The Phase 1/2 trial is a multicenter, open-label study that will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of AT-1965 given as monotherapy in adults with advanced solid tumors. The trial is planned to enroll approximately 80 subjects.

“B cells have emerged as the new frontier in immunotherapy. Combining the activation of B cells with T cell therapies or immune checkpoint can significantly improve the response currently achieved with immunotherapies. A B cell-activating medicine can be a game-changer in oncology”. said Shiladitya Sengupta, Ph.D., an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and founder of Alyssum Therapeutics.

About Alyssum Therapeutics

Alyssum Therapeutics discovers breakthrough medicines. Utilizing its proprietary quantum-mechanical structure-based drug design engine “VOLVOX”, Alyssum Therapeutics designs and evolves potent and selective small molecule compounds which target immune-response modulating proteins known to be important in certain diseases or cancers. Alyssum Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. http://www.alyssumtx.com/