Derby After Dark Presented by Alcohol Armor - Derby Weekend Kickoff Party

Headlined by Electric Avenue with special guest Mike Mills (R.E.M.) Derby After Dark Will Take Place at Headliners Music Hall, Thursday, May 2, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment announced today that Derby After Dark Presented by Alcohol Armor will kick off Derby weekend at the famed Headliners Music Hall in Louisville on Thursday, May 2. Electric Avenue – the 80’s MTV Experience will take the stage with special appearances by Mike Mills (R.E.M.) and other renowned recording artists.

Tickets start at just $42 in very limited quantities. All tickets and VIP tables are on sale now. Visit www.headlinerslouisville.com to learn more.

"With the artist line-up, special guests, celebrities in attendance, and price point, Derby After Dark will prove itself as one of the most coveted tickets outside of the Race itself," said Troy Hanson, CEO of WMSE.

Derby After Dark is produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment in partnership with Alcohol Armor, Maker's Mark, Effen Vodka, Tres Generaciones Tequila, Roku Gin, and Headliners Music Hall.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Sentinel Foundation, whose mission is to protect children from trafficking and exploitation.

About Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment: WMSE is a fully integrated sports and entertainment agency specializing in Live Events & Experiential, Brand Partnerships and Product Placement. As a privately held company, WMSE acquires, develops, and manages specialized projects through one of these operating divisions. WMSE's most recent project included the production of “An Evening with Elton John” – Sir Elton John’s first performance since his retirement announcement in late 2023.

About Alcohol Armor: Say goodbye to wasted mornings. Whether you’re having a business dinner entertaining clients or having a glass of wine with your friends, you should be able to drink without the worry of the next day. Shield yourself with Alcohol Armor for a carefree night out.

About Headliners Music Hall: Locally owned and operated, Headliners Music Hall is a premiere live entertainment venue in Louisville, Kentucky. Headliners brings the best local, national, and international acts to their historic stage, with fantastic sound and a fun atmosphere. Between their old-school charm, great acoustics, and an amazing lineup of talent, you would be hard-pressed to find a better music venue in the region.

About Sentinel Foundation: Sentinel Foundation works hard to fight back against those who exploit children. With focused methods, an experienced team, and advanced technologies, The Sentinel Foundation is able to directly target predators and protect the innocent. Their mission is to rescue and protect children and to hold accountable those who exploit them.

Troy A Hanson
Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment
+1 310-497-2469
