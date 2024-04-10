Defenders of the Constitution: A Conference to Restore American Ideals
The CSPOA's 'Resist The Temptation' in Las Vegas unites leaders to address threats to America's Constitutional Republic with peaceful, effective solutions.
The Constitution Protects Us”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) is excited to unveil an extraordinary assembly of American leaders, enthusiasts of freedom, and champions of the constitution, set to take place at the Ahern Luxury Hotel in Las Vegas on April 17, 2024. Dubbed "Resist The Temptation," this day-long gathering is dedicated to presenting non-violent and impactful responses to the challenges endangering the core principles of America's Constitutional Republic.
— Sam Bushman, CEO
The event will feature an array of distinguished speakers, including General Flynn, Sheriff Richard Mack, Mike Lindell, Mark Finchem, Sheriff Dar Leaf, Sheriff Bob Songer, Patrick Byrne, Steve Bannon, farmer Jared Bossly, Sheriff Glenn Hamilton, and Wayne Allyn Root, among other well-known celebrity activists.
"America is at a critical juncture," said Sheriff Richard Mack, founder of CSPOA. "This event is not just about discussing the problems we face but is focused on presenting tangible and actionable solutions that can lead us back to the principles of liberty and justice that America was founded on."
“The Constitution Protects Us”, CEO Sam Bushman adds!
Another exciting feature of this event is the fact that international media outlets will be in attendance, including media from Russia, London, Australia, CBS, ABC and many others.
Registration is open to the public with a fee of $49, and all candidates, as well as elected officials, are invited to attend free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to register by April 12th to secure their spots due to limited availability, at www.theLibertyConference.com.
For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.cspoa.org or call +602-268-9268. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a historic gathering dedicated to preserving the heart and soul of America.
The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) is dedicated to educating and empowering law enforcement officials, elected representatives, and the public to uphold and preserve the civil rights of all Americans. Founded by Sheriff Richard Mack, CSPOA is committed to protecting civil liberties and ensuring the integrity of the Constitution.
