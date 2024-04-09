Skill Samurai Educator, Trisha Mehta, Celebrated for Excellence in Education at Rotary Pride of Workmanship Awards
Trisha Mehta from Skill Samurai Carlingford, Receiving Pride of Workmanship Award from Christine Owen, Rotary International District Governor
Jamie Buttigieg (CEO Skill Samurai Australia), Christine Owen (Rotary District Governor) and Trisha Mehta (Skill Samurai Franchisee, Carlingford)
Skill Samurai's Trisha Mehta honoured at Rotary Awards for outstanding STEM education in Carlingford. Pride of Workmanship.
At Skill Samurai Carlingford, we strive to make learning engaging, personalised and accessible for all children, aiming to light a path for future innovators and leaders”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable evening celebrating exceptional service and dedication, Trisha Mehta, an educator and franchise partner at Skill Samurai - Coding, Maths & STEM Academy, was honoured at the recent Pride of Workmanship Awards. The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Hornsby on Monday, 8th April 2024, spotlighted individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields, with Trisha receiving accolades for her commitment to education.
— Trisha Mehta
Presented by Christine Owen, Rotary International District Governor, the award underscores the exceptional impact Trisha has had on the educational landscape. Skill Samurai Carlingford, under Trisha's leadership, has become a beacon of hope, bridging the educational divide with a curriculum that ignites a passion for learning among students.
Jamie Buttigieg, CEO of Skill Samurai, expressed pride and admiration for Mehta's achievements, stating, "Trisha’s dedication to enhancing education reflects the core values of Skill Samurai. Her innovative approach has not only transformed our Carlingford centre but has also inspired a generation to pursue knowledge with excitement. This recognition is a testament to her hard work and the positive impact it has on our communities."
The Rotary Pride of Workmanship Awards are a hallmark of excellence, designed to acknowledge individuals who demonstrate a high level of integrity and dedication in their profession. These awards highlight the significance of pride in one's work, celebrating those who contribute positively to society through their professional endeavours.
Upon receiving the award, Trisha Mehta shared her vision, "Education is the most powerful tool we can use to change the world. At Skill Samurai Carlingford, we strive to make learning engaging, personalised and accessible for all children, aiming to light a path for future innovators and leaders. This award strengthens my passion to continue pushing the boundaries of education."
Mehta's nomination was supported by an overwhelming acknowledgment of her contribution to narrowing the learning gap among Australian children. With statistics indicating a potential knowledge gap of up to five years by Year 7, Trisha’s efforts have been crucial in countering these challenges. Through a focused curriculum on coding and maths tuition, Trisha has helped many students rekindle a love for learning, boost student confidence, and prepare the leaders of tomorrow.
The success of Trisha Mehta's learning centre is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and her profound understanding of education's transformative power. This recognition by the Rotary Club of Hornsby serves not only as an accolade for her achievements but also as a beacon for future educators striving to make a difference in the lives of young learners.
About Skill Samurai
Skill Samurai - Coding, Maths & STEM Academy is a leading enrichment education provider dedicated to empowering children with essential coding and STEM skills. With a range of offerings, including after-school coding classes, MathCode Mastery, school holiday camps, and more, Skill Samurai is at the forefront of nurturing the next generation of innovators and thinkers.
Jamie Buttigieg
Skill Samurai
+61 468 970 543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other