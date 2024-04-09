St. John Bosco High School Partnering with Frontier Selects to Develop Elite Hockey Academy and Division 1 Team
The initiative will allow elite-level hockey student-athletes in Los Angeles to train and compete year-round while receiving a college preparatory education.
This is huge for student-athletes like myself who want to compete at the highest level without sacrificing academic and personal goals.”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School is partnering with Frontier Selects Hockey Academy to develop a Los Angeles-based pipeline for elite young hockey players to train and compete at the highest level while benefitting from a college preparatory education.
— Patrik Cech, St. John Bosco Student-Athlete & ADHSHL All-Time Point Leader
Competing in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL), the partnership aims to build upon the success of St. John Bosco’s hockey program, which has won 3 ADHSHL titles in divisions 2 and 3 over the last 10 years. By partnering with Frontier Selects, they will be able to offer a complete developmental pipeline to meet the needs of its student-athletes:
- Division 1 Prep (New): The highest level of varsity high school hockey for full-time committed players who will train together 4-5 days per week, compete in the ADHSHL’s highest division, and attend elite showcase events throughout the US and Canada. The team will be comprised of student-athletes enrolled at St. John Bosco High School only.
- Varsity Division 2/3: Varsity high school hockey for committed players who will compete in the ADHSHL’s Division 2 or 3. The team will be comprised of student-athletes enrolled at St. John Bosco High School as well as hockey players from surrounding areas.
- Junior Varsity: Development-level high school hockey for players who want to improve. The team will be comprised of student-athletes enrolled at St. John Bosco High School as well as hockey players from surrounding areas.
Frontier Selects, whose mission it is to shape the athletes of tomorrow by providing world-class training, education and life skills development in a supportive, inclusive environment, believes that by centralizing hockey development in one location, students can excel both on and off the ice.
“Our primary objective is to support each athlete in their pursuit of excellence and aid them in progressing to the next level. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the very distinguished and like-minded St. John Bosco High School to do just this,” said Jason Stewart, President of Hockey Operations at Frontier Selects.
Patrik Cech, a St. John Bosco senior who led the school’s division 3 hockey team in points scored this past season and became the ADHSHL’s all-time point leader, is excited about what this means for student-athletes like him.
"This is huge for student-athletes like myself who want to compete at the highest level without sacrificing academic and personal goals. At Bosco we’re serious about winning in our sport – we’re also serious in the classroom and in our goals for after high school. To be able to centralize all of those things in one place is a game changer,” he said.
As “flex” students at St. John Bosco, student-athletes will take some courses online and some on campus, allowing them the flexibility they need in their schedules to train and travel without forfeiting the benefits of being a part of the St. John Bosco community in-person.
“It’s our job as educators to do everything we can to create pathways to success for our students. We’re extremely proud that through SJB Global, our online learning option, we can offer flexibility to our elite student-athletes who simply don’t have enough time in the day to be on campus full-time. We look forward to partnering with Frontier Selects to nurture the physical, mental and spiritual development of our student-athletes and ensure they’re able to thrive both in hockey and in life," said Dr. Brian Wickstrom, President and CEO at St. John Bosco.
The partnership between St. John Bosco High School and Frontier Selects Hockey Academy is set to kick off immediately ahead of the 2024-2025 school year, with plans to welcome 18-20 students in the fall who have already secured acceptance into the program. For more information about Frontier Selects, please visit www.frontierselects.com.
About St. John Bosco High School
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in reason, religion and loving kindness, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
About Frontier Selects Hockey Academy
At Frontier Selects, we’re more than just a hockey academy. We prioritize athlete development by focusing on a holistic approach encompassing the academic, physical, mental and character development that’s important in becoming an elite athlete. We are dedicated to nurturing young talent and helping them achieve their goals both on and off the ice as well as in the classroom. Visit us at www.frontierselects.com to learn more.
