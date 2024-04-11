Prysma Celebrates Stefany Pina's Top 10 Mortgage Loan Originator Award

Mortgage Leader in ITIN & Tax ID Home Loans | Prysma Lending Group

Prysma applauds Stefany Pina's Top 10 MLO ranking in CT—affirming commitment to building wealth for the Latino community

DANBURY, CT, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prysma Lending Group proudly announces Stefany Pina's achievement as one of the Top 10 Mortgage Loan Originators in Connecticut for 2023. This distinction, awarded by The Commercial Record, underscores Pina's exceptional performance in the mortgage industry and Prysma’s commitment to making home ownership accessible for Latino’s for over 20 years.

"Stefany's top 10 ranking validates our mission to support our MLO’s and Latino communities towards homeownership and wealth." Luiz Serva, CEO.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for both Stefany Pina and Prysma, reinforcing their dedication to empowering homeownership and generational wealth within Latino and newcomer communities.

"Stefany's unparalleled commitment and results are a testament to her dedication. We are thrilled to provide her with the tools needed for continued success." Monica Serva, President.

The Commercial Record will feature Stefany and other top originators in their upcoming annual edition.

