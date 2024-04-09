AFP and RSIPF innovative leaf hut initiative reaches Auki

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) took delivery of a leaf hut in Auki, Malaita Province on Friday, thanks to the support of the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

This is the fifth leaf hut delivered to the RSIPF by the APF through the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

This initiative, which commenced last year in Honiara, is part of a collaborative effort aimed at strengthening community-police relations and expanding access to justice across the Solomon Islands.

Leaf huts provide a physical space within police stations where members of the public can engage with officers, seek assistance and resolve disputes in a culturally sensitive and inclusive environment.

RAPPP also provided upgrades to a demountable building located at Auki Station including the installation of a water tank and work on the kitchen and laundry facilities.

AFP Commander, Heath Davies, said the AFP, through the RAPPP, is honoured to continue to support the RSIPF with infrastructure works at Auki Police Station.

“These infrastructure projects worth over SBD$500,000 ensure RSIPF in Auki can deliver policing services to the community now and into the future,” Commander Davies said.

Provincial Policing Commander (PPC), Leslie Kili, thanked the AFP, presenting Commander Davies with shell money as a token of appreciation.

“The completion of the leaf hut and renovation works was very timely, allowing the facilities to be used during the upcoming National General Election (NGE) operation,” PPC Kili said.

He said the leaf hut will be used to conduct briefings and the ITSA will be used as the Police Forward Command.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau thanked the AFP for its ongoing friendship and commitment to RSIPF, acknowledging the critical role RAPPP plays in supporting RSIPF operations.

Commissioner Mangau said the AFP’s support in the lead up to the NGE 2024 has helped to place RSIPF in a strong position.

“Let’s work together and prove to our partners and our country that we can deliver a safe and secure NGE 2024” Commissioner Mangau said.

After the opening of the leaf hut, Commissioner Mangau and Commander Davies accompanied PPC Kili for a walk through of the Auki Markets to meet the local community and sample the local fruit and vegetables.

PPC Malaita Province, Leslie Kili, presenting a shell money to AFP RAPPP Commander as a token of appreciation for the support to built a leaf hut at Auki police compound.

RSIPF Commissioner recieving the leaf hut, from AFP RAPPP Commander, on behalf of the RSIPF. Looking on is Malaita PPC Lesli Kili.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Manga, AFP RAPPP Commander Heath Davies and PPC Malaita Province, Lesli Kili, officially opening the leaf hut.