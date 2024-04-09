When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Wheat, Soy, Egg, Coconut &/or Peanuts, FD&C Yellow #5 Company Name: Belgian Yummies Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Belgian Yummies, SOFRA, Ria Product Description: Product Description Ice Cream Sandwiches & Gelato

Company Announcement

Belgian Yummies of Fort Myers, FL, is alerting the public that its 4-ounce packages of Ice Cream Sandwiches and 5-liter containers and 4.75-liter pans of Gelato contains undeclared allergens.

Belgian Yummies Sandwiches, flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Salted Caramel, Key Lime, and Peanut Butter, contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts.

Sofra Sandwiches, flavors of Vanilla and Chocolate, contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut.

Ria Sandwiches, flavors of Vanilla, contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut.

Belgian Yummies Gelato, Strawberry flavor, contains undeclared FD&C Yellow #5

Belgian Yummies Gelato, Birthday Cake flavor, contains undeclared wheat and FD&C Yellow #5

Belgian Yummies Gelato, Horchata flavor, contains undeclared wheat.

People who have allergies to wheat, soy, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts or have a sensitivity to FD&C Yellow #5 run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Ice Cream Sandwiches and Gelato were distributed in Florida through wholesale orders. None of the products were available for retail sale.

The sandwiches come in a 4-ounce, clear plastic or gold package marked with an expiration date of 08/31/2024 stamped on the back. The Strawberry and Birthday Cake gelato comes in a 5-Liter gray container and the Horchata gelato comes in a 4.75-Liter gray pan marked with an expiration date of 08/31/2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after Belgian Yummies and the Florida Department of Agriculture discovered during an inspection that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat, soy, egg, coconut and/or peanuts and FD&C Yellow #5. The problem was caused by outdated labels being used during the packaging process.

Labels were immediately corrected, and ingredient lists were provided to all wholesale customers who received the affected products.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-239-202-8146, Monday – Thursday 10:00 am – 5:00pm EST or by email to belgianyummies@gmail.com.