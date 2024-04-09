Senate Resolution 263 Printer's Number 1488
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - A Resolution urging the Chief of the National Guard Bureau to select Pennsylvania as the new State partner with the Kingdom of Sweden under the State Partnership Program.
There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,144 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - A Resolution urging the Chief of the National Guard Bureau to select Pennsylvania as the new State partner with the Kingdom of Sweden under the State Partnership Program.