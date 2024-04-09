Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1471
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in taxation and finance, further providing for township and special tax levies.
There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,145 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in taxation and finance, further providing for township and special tax levies.