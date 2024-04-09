Sea Cadet Training Camp opens as youth intervention programme prepares to launch

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): The St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) Coast Guard Unit is moving full speed ahead with its Sea Cadet Corps programme and intends to graduate the first cohort in the next two weeks.

The recruits have covered basic information and techniques since the Corps was formed in October last year. Over the next two weeks, approximately 50 of the recruits will explore new information and advanced techniques at the inaugural Sea Cadet Training Camp. Areas to be covered include nautical terminology, swimming evolution, drills, first aid, extinguishing agents and fire-fighting, basic navigation equipment, knots and splices, and more.

The camp opened on Monday (April 08, 2024), during a ceremony at the Coast Guard training facility. Officer in Charge of the Coast Guard Unit, Captain Kenish Garnette, welcomed the participants.

“I take this opportunity to wish all the Cadets success during the two weeks of training and hope they all progress to the official graduation and launch of the programme,” he said. Captain Garnette told the young men and women that the difference between passing or failing is the “extra time you put into your work.” He then borrowed a line from his former Professor and encouraged them to “go forth and do great things.”

Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie, Commander of the SKNDF, noted that the Sea Cadet Corps complements the longstanding Land Cadet programme. He noted that the group was formed to meet the government’s mandate for the SKNDF to positively interact with the nation’s youth to counter antisocial elements. As such, discipline and leadership are key training objectives for all Cadets.

“We are using prominent persons from the community like Peter Jenkins, Dr. Patrick Martin, even our National Security Advisor, and they [note] that their success was built on the leadership and grounding that they got in the Cadets, so we are hoping to replicate that here,” Lt. Col. Comrie stated.

Recruits will be assessed from April 17 to 19 based on the information covered. Successful recruits will graduate as Seas Cadets, after which the programme will be officially launched.