Pest Session Report :: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

SB 819, PN 928 (Yaw) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) to establish the crimes of trespass and vandalism related to critical infrastructure facilities; and creates a private cause of action against individuals that are arrested or convicted of violating the new section. A vote of 32-18 was recorded.

SB 831, PN 1514 (Yaw) – This bill would set up regulatory framework for carbon capture and storage — Proves for the injection of carbon dioxide into an underground reservoir for the purpose of carbon sequestrations, for the ownership of pore space below surface lands and waters, for conveyance of the surface ownership of real property, imposing duties on the DEP and establishing the Carbon Dioxide Storage Facility Fund.

Amendment A03948 (Muth) – The amendment provides that the cost to comply with this act shall not be included in the rate charge to a utility customer.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22. A vote of 30-20 was recorded on the bill.

HB 917, PN 2874 (Shusterman) – The bill would create the Uniform Family Law Arbitration Act. The Uniform Family Law Arbitration Act would govern any arbitrations related to family law disputes, which “family law disputes” are defined as an issue arising under 23 Pa.C.S. (relating to domestic relations). However, an arbitrator would not be authorized to grant a divorce, annulment, terminate parental rights, grant an adoption, grant a guardianship of a child or incapacitated individual, or status of a child under Ch. 63. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 975, PN 1228 (Brooks) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) increasing the grading for threats that relate to a school or educational facility from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree. Also updates provisions regarding the recovering the costs of an evacuation.

Amendment A03503 (Brooks) – The amendment “school district, educational facility” and changing it to “school entity or institution of higher education” and defining a school entity and institution of higher education.

The amendment passed by a vote of 37-13 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1120, PN 1436 (Robinson) – Amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedures) by adding § 5762, Bail of persons posing threat to public safety. The bill would require monetary bail to be imposed against any defendant that posed a threat to public safety, as defined as a person that poses a threat to a victim, individual, or the public. A vote of 34-16 was recorded.

HB 1795, PN 2211 (Gergley) – The bill amends the Clinical Laboratory Act by removing source plasma donation centers from Department of Health oversight. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 497, PN 1270 (Robinson) – The bill creates the Max Manufacturing (“MM”) Initiative Act which establishes the MM Equipment and Integrated Systems Grant Program and the MM Endeavor Loan Program for advanced manufacturing.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Thomas Abruzzese, Auctioneer Examiners (New Appointment)

Gerald A. Rader, State Board of Auctioneer Examiners (Reappointment)

Isaias E. Ortiz, State Board of Barber Examiners (New Appointment)

Linda L. lezzi, State Board of Cosmetology (New Appointment)

Sandra L. Jenkins, State Board of Cosmetology (New Appointment)

Alexandria R. Lee, State Board of Cosmetology (Reappointment)

Nicole L. Weakland, State Board of Cosmetology (Reappointment)

Daniel J. Kline, State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure (New Appointment)

Wendy E. Walsh, State Board of Occupational Therapy Education and Licensure (New Appointment)

Edwin S. Hart, III, State Board of Podiatry (New Appointment)

Walker M. Kmetz, State Board of Podiatry (New Appointment)

Steven Shannon, State Board of Podiatry (New Appointment)

John J. Luciani, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologist (New Appointment)

G. Windsor Tracy, Jr., State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologist (New Appointment)