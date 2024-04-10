American Paper Optics announces 75 Million Eclipse Glasses made for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Magic Moment
American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit shares eclipse glasses safety tips on the TODAY Show for the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse.
US-based American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit explains eclipse glasses safety tips for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse on FOX Weather.
American Paper Optics made custom eclipse glasses for hundreds of science centers, schools, museums, foundations, libraries, and more for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, including 100k for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Top US eclipse glasses manufacturer American Paper Optics CEO John Jerit educated millions on eclipse safety tips on coast-to-coast TV interviews, including on FOX 5 DC.
American Paper Optics, top US Manufacturer of eclipse glasses, announces they made 75 million eclipse glasses for historic April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse.
“We’re so glad that our ISO Certified eclipse glasses could help millions of Americans safely view and enjoy this spectacular celestial event that was like 30 Super Bowls in the sky,” explained American Paper Optics President/CEO John Jerit.
Jerit’s EclipseGlasses.com’s team produced a record-breaking number of eclipse glasses for consumers, schools, libraries, retailers, resellers, travel destinations, agencies and others.
And to ensure eclipse viewing eye safety, American Paper Optics proactively educated millions on this topic through media interviews, books, webinars, apps (Solar Snap – The Eclipse App for taking eclipse smartphone photos by former Hubble Space Telescope and Astronomer and Eclipse Expert Dr. Doug Duncan), and a multi-media campaign.
As part of American Paper Optics’ 75 million eclipse glasses, the manufacturer made custom eclipse glasses for hundreds of science centers, schools, museums, foundations, libraries, and more for this historic 2024 Total Solar Eclipse – which included:
1. NASA (2.3 million eclipse glasses) – for NASA’s 2023/2024 eclipse events.
2. Bill Nye The Science Guy – The Planetary Society (limited edition eclipse glasses).
3. SEAL (Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries) (4.6 million) – This Star Net program distributed eclipse glasses to 10k libraries across the U.S., and was funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and Space Science Institute.
4. Perot Museum (1 million) - Dallas, TX.
5. Warby Parker Free Eclipse Glasses Give-Aways Across US (500k).
6. Indianapolis Motor Speedway (100k) - "The Greatest Spectacles" solar eclipse glasses were included with every admission to their eclipse watch party.
7. University of Texas at Austin (100k).
8. Ohio State University’s 2024 Solar Eclipse Resource Center (100k) - Columbus, OH.
9. Space Center Houston – Houston, TX.
10. Arkansas Space Grant Consortium (ASGC) - Little Rock, AR.
11. Solar Eclipse Weekend at Frost Science - Miami, FL.
12. SolarFest Events at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Cleveland, OH.
13. City of Montreal (500k) - On the "Path of Totality", the City of Montreal gave away 500k free eclipse glasses based on a partnership with the Planetarium and the Université de Montréal.
In addition, eclipse glasses were made to make a positive impact and commemorate special occasions, including:
1. Eclipse Glasses for a Cause - To give back, Jerit's Memphis-based factory will donate 50% of profits from their two “Eclipse Glasses for a Cause” to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ALS Association.
2. Eclipse Glasses Donations – To help others, American Paper Optics also donated eclipse glasses and books to schools (Oak Hill Middle School in Boston, MA), senior living communities (Blakehurst in Baltimore, MD), and many charities and organizations in their local Memphis area.
3. Eclipse glasses were also custom-made for special occasions – including a celestial wedding in San Antonio, Texas.
Their US-based factory offered 13 different optical lenses (ranging from $1.50 - $25 each), along with making custom eclipse glasses for organizations, events and non-profits. Consumers could buy in bulk on their website: https://www.eclipseglasses.com, and/or through other retail chains (Walmart, Lowes, Cracker Barrel, Warby Parker) and other partners.
In addition, American Paper Optics published the “Get Eclipsed: The Complete Guide to the North American Eclipse” book by Fred Espenak (aka “Mr. Eclipse”), a retired Astrophysicist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and his wife Patricia Totten Espenak and a children’s book: “The Moonies: Journey to the Total Solar Eclipse” by Author Meg Jerit.
The next Total Solar Eclipse over the U.S. will not happen for over 20 years (August 23, 2044, according to NASA), making this 2024 eclipse an even more epic moment.
Along with eclipse glasses, Jerit’s company has made 3 billion 3D glasses for events, brands, Super Bowls and movies. Jerit explained, “It’s been a great ride for me. I came from a fireworks background, and we made glasses for watching fireworks shows…, and that’s how I started the business in a small way a long, long time ago.”
ABOUT: John Jerit (CEO/President) and American Paper Optics (Memphis, TN / Bartlett) – American Paper Optics has been preparing for the Great North American Eclipse (April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse) since the last major total solar eclipse in 2017. Jerit's team has produced 300+ million solar eclipse glasses, along with making over 3 billion total 3D glasses and related products over the past 34 years. Their eclipse glasses are proudly Made in the USA, and ISO and CE Certified. Jerit and his team have been featured in the media, including the TODAY Show 3rd Hour, CBS News, ABC World News Tonight in David Muir’s Made in America segment, FOX Weather, NewsNation, Scripps News, and in Forbes, People Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Christian Science Monitor, and many local tv stations from coast-to-coast (FOX 5 DC, Spectrum News 1 Ohio, KXAN NBC Austin, FOX 11 Los Angeles and more). For more information, visit https://eclipseglasses.com and https://www.3dglassesonline.com.
