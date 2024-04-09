Governor Abbott Deploys Additional State Emergency Response Resources Amid Severe Weather Threat

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy additional state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms and flash flooding, including large hail and possible tornadoes, expected to move across Texas today through tomorrow night.



“As severe thunderstorms and potential flash floods impact Texans across the state, Texas is deploying additional resources to assist communities and local officials as they respond to these weather threats,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans in at-risk areas are encouraged to remain weather-aware, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and make an emergency plan to protect themselves and their loved ones. Texans can monitor road conditions at DriveTexas.org to ensure roads are safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding are expected to impact the state through tomorrow night. The severe thunderstorm threat across Texas includes large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes. Additionally, significant rainfall could cause serious flash flooding and river flooding in portions of the state through the end of the week.



Earlier this week, the Governor directed TDEM to mobilize state emergency response resources and increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response) in preparation for this week’s severe weather.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has mobilized the following additional resources across the state to support local emergency response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams and Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: All-Hazard Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, Park Police Officers, and Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads

Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit and Helicopters with Hoist Capabilities

Texas National Guard: Ground Transportation Platoons



Over the weekend, TDEM mobilized the following emergency response resources across the state at Governor Abbott's direction to support local emergency response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighters and fire engines; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Strike Teams comprised of personnel and fire engines; Firefighting aircraft including large airtankers, multi-engine air tankers, single engine airtankers, aerial supervision modules and air attack platforms

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency response personnel to support requests for state assistance from local officials; Communications Coordination Group is engaging with telecommunications partners

Texas National Guard: UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters

Texas Department of State Health Service (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages and Severe Weather Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with road closures; motor graders to support emergency response operations

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to assist with road closures and traffic control

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Park Police Officers to provide law enforcement support

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area

Texans are urged to monitor local forecast information and make an emergency plan. Additionally, people across the state are encouraged to follow instructions of local officials and keep an emergency supply kit nearby.



Visit DriveTexas.org to check road conditions, and locate additional severe storm safety tips at TexasReady.gov.

