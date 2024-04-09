Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,166 in the last 365 days.

Vitale Issues Statement Supporting Workers’ Lawsuit Seeking Smoking Ban in Casinos

Trenton –  Senator Joe Vitale, Chair of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, released the following statement in response to the lawsuit filed in State Superior Court in Mercer County that seeks to eliminate the legal loophole that has allowed smoking to continue on the floors of Atlantic City casinos:

“Since the minute we passed the Smoke Free Air Act, I have been working to close the loophole that excluded casino workers from this fundamental protection. Throughout this fight I met countless brave men and women who have stood up, time and time again, to demand justice for themselves and their coworkers. Today is their day.

“The State of New Jersey has failed casino workers in Atlantic City for 18 years. We let a false argument about economics subjugate our duty to protect the people we serve and in doing so, we allowed corporations to poison their employees for nearly two decades.

“It’s a shameful legacy for our legislature but I am grateful to everyone involved in today’s landmark lawsuit because it takes this constitutional issue out of the statehouse lobby and into the courthouse. I am grateful to all the workers and advocates who never gave up their pursuit of justice, no matter how many times they were denied, and I pray that the judge will see the merits of this case and will deny them no more.”

You just read:

Vitale Issues Statement Supporting Workers’ Lawsuit Seeking Smoking Ban in Casinos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more