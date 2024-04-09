Submit Release
ChampionX Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 operating results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after the market closes.

ChampionX will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its first quarter 2024 results.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751


