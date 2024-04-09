Korman Announces Ready for the Ring Event and $5,000 Honeymoon Giveaway

Link to Korman website

Soon-to-be-engaged couples are invited to Korman’s extended engagement ring and loose diamond selection and enter to win a luxurious honeymoon valued at $5,000.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korman is proud to announce an exclusive engagement ring shopping event taking place from April 18th to April 20th, 2024 at 5011 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin, Texas, 78756. Soon-to-be-engaged couples are invited to discover Korman’s extended engagement ring and loose diamond selection at their Ready for the Ring Event, complete with the chance to win a luxurious honeymoon valued at $5,000.

Collaborating with fellow locally-owned partners in the wedding industry, Korman will feature Pearl Events Austin, Posey Floral and Event Design, Michelle's Patisserie, Blue Goo Bakery, and Marine Barian Photography at this event.

Guests will enjoy offerings from the above featured partners, including a presentation by Pearl Events, floral arrangements by Posey, cake tastings courtesy of Michelle’s Patisserie and personalized cookies from Blue Goo Bakery.

Attendees will have the opportunity to try on an extensive selection of the finest engagement rings with tailored guidance from a Korman diamond specialist. Special event financing options will be available for these three days only, ensuring that every couple can find the perfect ring for their love story.

As a special gift with purchase, clients who buy an engagement ring during the event will receive a complimentary 1-hour photography session with Marine Barian Photography.

Whether you’re ready to pop the question or drop a hint to your partner, it’s time to take the next step at Korman.

For further details and to RSVP for the event, kindly visit https://www.kormanfinejewelry.com/event-detail/ready-for-the-ring-event.html.

Event Youtube Video: https://youtu.be/oDk2syM7ndM?si=jJBVds3hZiB2dWIB

Available Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vun37oddns5rlx2w79645/h?rlkey=6iqczhiapoqva7cy861clkv1y&dl=0

About Korman:

From Korman's humble beginnings in 1973 to today, Korman has become Where Austin Gets Engaged. As Austin’s luxury jewelry destination, Korman offers a hand-curated selection of designer jewelry, the finest diamonds and Swiss timepieces in Central Texas. Since becoming owners in 2018, Kat and Larry Stokes have upheld the legacy of integrity, community and superlative quality and service as their pillars of success. Keeping true to Korman's roots, Korman’s new flagship location will open in the fall of 2024 at 29th & Lamar, embodying a timeless and contemporary design in collaboration with Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. Korman will house a selection of the finest jewels from designers and diamond cutters from all over the world, in addition to partnerships with the top Swiss timepiece manufacturers and a world-class Rolex service center. Their jewelry social house is always abuzz and there is always fun in the air as they 'Celebrate Every Day'. This has become Korman’s ethos as they come alongside clients to pair them with memorable and special pieces that crystalize moments and milestones in their life. Independently owned and operated for over 50 years, Korman is a member of the Longhorn Business Network and a pillar in the Austin community.

https://www.kormanfinejewelry.com/

