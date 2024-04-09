Governor Cooper Announces Business Court Nominee

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced his nomination of Todd Brown, Sr. as a Special Superior Court Judge to be designated to the North Carolina Business Court.

“Todd Brown has extensive business litigation experience at both the state and federal level and will make an excellent addition to our state’s six-member Business Court,” said Governor Cooper. “It has been nearly a decade since a Black Judge has served on the Business Court and Todd will bring extraordinary legal experience and much needed diversity to this important role. I appreciate Todd’s commitment to our state and am confident he will continue to serve the people of North Carolina well in this new role.”

Todd Brown, Sr. is the Managing Partner of the Hunton Andrews Kurth Law Firm’s Charlotte Office. Previously, he served as the co-head of the firm’s commercial litigation practice. Brown is currently the President of the North Carolina State Bar and was previously the President of the North Carolina Association of Defense Attorneys as well as the President of the Mecklenburg County Bar. He was a State Bar Councilor from 2013-2021. Brown brings 35 years of legal experience to the bench and was named a “Leader in the Law” by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly in 2023.

Governor Cooper previously nominated Tenisha Jacobs and Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette to fill this seat.

