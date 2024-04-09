Discovering yourself through volunteering

Since 1971, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations Volunteers (UNV) have had a strong alliance for the protection and promotion of children's rights. In Ethiopia, UNICEF is currently UNV’s largest partner, hosting over 35 UN Volunteers (more than a third of UN Volunteers currently serving in the country). Selam Tsige, Country Coordinator for UNV in Ethiopia spoke to Dr. Aboubacar Kampo, UNICEF Country Representative in Ethiopia about volunteering and why it matters, especially for young people. In this two-part premiere INSPIRE episode, we share reflections from their conversation.





Selam: During your volunteering time, whether when you were in high school, or at the university, what motivated you to volunteer?



Dr. Abou: I did a similar type of youth service in a very remote area in Mali when I finished medical school. My motivation was simple: I wanted to help people. I am one of the lucky ones. I was able to go to school and study so this was an opportunity to give back, which I strongly believe everyone should endeavour to do at some point in their young adult life. It was one of the most character-defining experiences for me as a young person, which shaped my career and the person I am today.

Being a volunteer really built my confidence. It also gave me a sense of morality I still carry around today. Volunteering opens your eyes to different cultures, and meeting different people. It was an unforgettable experience.

I think everyone should volunteer and try it at least once. Even if they don't want to pursue a career in development or humanitarian work, it will still have an everlasting impact.

In addition, it will be a decisive factor if you want to pursue a career in this line of work. Once you step in this direction, you rarely go back. Hence where I am today and the reason why I have worked in multiple complex emergencies.



Selam: So if you have to summarize what you have told us, what do you find unique about volunteering?

Dr. Abou: You move out of your comfort zone, and it simply makes you a better person.

Volunteering is extremely rewarding and gives you a unique hands-on experience. More importantly, it's incredibly humbling.

While you know you are helping others - you are also helping yourself be a better human being.

______________________________

INSPIRE series features experiences and stories from senior personnel across the United Nations (UN), governments, and civil society who have volunteered or engaged with volunteers in the past. The editorial series shines a spotlight on the value and power of volunteer service in the field of international development and peace.

Dr. Aboubacar Kampo was appointed the UNICEF Country Representative in Ethiopia in January 2023. Before his appointment, Dr. Kampo served as Director of Health Programmes at UNICEF Headquarters in New York. Previously, he served as UNICEF Country Representative in Afghanistan and in Côte d'Ivoire. He has held senior leadership positions across various International NGOs and UN Agencies.