RE: CORRECTION/PRESS RELEASE/SHAFTSBURY/ARREST ON WARRANT

CORRECTION: Incident date should be 04/09/24

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24B3001254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Steven Coote                     

STATION:  Shaftsbury           

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 04/08/24 @1220 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Arlington Road in Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Federal Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Candace Walsh                                        

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/08/24, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks assisted officials from the US Marshal’s Service with service of a federal arrest warrant for Candace Walsh.  Due to the target locations proximity to Fisher Elementary and Arlington High School, school officials were notified and each school enacted safety protocols while the operation was underway.  Schools were informed at 1230 hours that the operation had concluded and safety procedures could be lifted.

 

Walsh was arrested without incident by the US Marshal’s service.  Since VSP was an assisting agency in this incident, any further information requests should directed to the US Marshal’s Service.

 

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

RE: CORRECTION/PRESS RELEASE/SHAFTSBURY/ARREST ON WARRANT

