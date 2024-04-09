Submit Release
Sky Airline Launches Blockchain Loyalty Program

"With a focus on enhancing the user experience, we are tokenizing loyalty programs, streamlining transactions, and offering personalized rewards, aligning with market demands and constantly evolving”
— Federico García, CEO & cofunder of Qurable
SANTIAGO, CHILE, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Airline introduces Sky Plus, its innovative loyalty program in partnership with Qurable, a leading platform in blockchain and artificial intelligence technology. Together, these companies mark the beginning of an unprecedented transformation in customer loyalty management in Latin America.

Sky Airline teams up with Qurable to launch Sky Plus, a distinctive loyalty program in Latin America. This collaboration signifies the onset of a groundbreaking change in customer loyalty management in the region.

Sky Plus fulfills customer expectations by providing more dynamic, personalized, and transparent loyalty experiences. Qurable, a pioneer in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, will supply the technical platform to actualize this vision.

Qurable offers a unique solution based on blockchain, ensuring transparency in every transaction. Users can accumulate points, conduct transfers, and enjoy personalized rewards, all while adhering to high security and privacy standards.

Federico Garcia, CEO of Qurable, remarks, "With a focus on enhancing the user experience, we are tokenizing loyalty programs, streamlining transactions, and offering personalized rewards, aligning with market demands and constantly evolving

This strategic alliance offers passengers of low-cost airlines an innovative and user-friendly frequent flyer program. Guillermo Pucciano, Loyalty Manager at Sky Airline, emphasizes: "We are strategically planning and analyzing the needs of our users for the next ten years. We selected Qurable because they have the technology to support that vision."

This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to innovation and personalization in the travel industry. For further information, visit www.skyairline.com/chile/skyplus or reach out to us directly.

