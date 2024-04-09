Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,174 in the last 365 days.

Modification of the existing maximum residue levels for fluxapyroxad in kaki/Japanese persimmons and cultivated mushrooms

In accordance with Article 6 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, the applicant BASF SE submitted two requests to the competent national authority in Spain and Ireland to modify the existing maximum residue levels (MRLs) for the active substance fluxapyroxad in kaki/Japanese persimmons and in cultivated fungi, respectively. The data submitted in support of the requests were found to be sufficient to derive MRL proposals for kaki/Japanese persimmons and cultivated fungi. Adequate analytical methods for enforcement are available to control the residues of fluxapyroxad on the commodities under consideration at the validated LOQ of 0.01 mg/kg. Based on the risk assessment results, EFSA concluded that the short‐term and long‐term intake of residues resulting from the use of fluxapyroxad, according to the reported agricultural practices, is unlikely to present a risk to consumer health. The long‐term consumer risk assessment is indicative, pending the submission of the confirmatory data requested under the MRL review.

You just read:

Modification of the existing maximum residue levels for fluxapyroxad in kaki/Japanese persimmons and cultivated mushrooms

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more