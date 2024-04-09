Modification of the existing maximum residue levels for fluxapyroxad in kaki/Japanese persimmons and cultivated mushrooms

In accordance with Article 6 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, the applicant BASF SE submitted two requests to the competent national authority in Spain and Ireland to modify the existing maximum residue levels (MRLs) for the active substance fluxapyroxad in kaki/Japanese persimmons and in cultivated fungi, respectively. The data submitted in support of the requests were found to be sufficient to derive MRL proposals for kaki/Japanese persimmons and cultivated fungi. Adequate analytical methods for enforcement are available to control the residues of fluxapyroxad on the commodities under consideration at the validated LOQ of 0.01 mg/kg. Based on the risk assessment results, EFSA concluded that the short‐term and long‐term intake of residues resulting from the use of fluxapyroxad, according to the reported agricultural practices, is unlikely to present a risk to consumer health. The long‐term consumer risk assessment is indicative, pending the submission of the confirmatory data requested under the MRL review.