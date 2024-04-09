US Fertility presents award-winning research at PCRS 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- US Fertility, the United States’ largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, gave 17 research presentations and took home 3 major research awards at the Pacific Coast Reproductive Society (PCRS) Annual Meeting in March.
US Fertility’s physicians, epidemiologists, and affiliated fellow researchers won 3 out of 4 of the 2024 PCRS research awards announced at the annual meeting, including First Prize Outstanding Research Paper for the second year in a row.
“Providing excellent patient care relies on the hard work of our entire network of world-class care teams and staff, and it is this excellent patient care that fuels our research efforts,” shares Kate Devine, M.D., Medical Director and Chief Research Officer for US Fertility. “I am grateful to the USF team for helping advance our knowledge base in the field of reproductive medicine, so we can help more patients realize their family-building goals.”
During the four-day conference, Alexander Quaas, M.D., Ph.D., of Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), began his term as PCRS President.
“It is truly an honor to represent US Fertility and our incredible team of world-class physicians and researchers at PCRS,” shares Dr. Quaas, who provides patient care at SGF’s Solana Beach, CA location. “Our field is rapidly innovating with new advancements in clinical research and genetics, which really drives home the purpose of coming together regularly as colleagues to share findings and ultimately, provide the highest-quality, evidence-based care to our patients.”
US Fertility’s full list of awards are as follows:
First Prize Outstanding Paper Award: Chromosomal Analysis of Blastocysts Derived From 0 and 1 PN Zygotes. Arielle Yeshua, M.D. (SGF Fellow), Cengiz Cinnioglu, Ph.D. (Luminary Genetics), Amy Jordan, MC, LCGC (Luminary Genetics), Kate Devine, M.D., FACOG (SGF), Benjamin Harris. M.D. (SGF), Phillip Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. (RMA of NY).
Excellence In-Training Research Award: Association Between Serum Estradiol Level Decline in the Days Preceding Ovulatory Trigger and Assisted Reproductive Technology Outcomes. Kerry Flannagan, Ph.D. (USF), Benjamin Harris, M.D., M.P.H.(SGF), Kate Devine, M.D., FACOG (SGF), Jeanne O’Brien, M.D. (SGF), Phillip Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. (RMA of NY).
Private Practice Research Award: Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Monogenic Disorders – What Should We Expect? Laura Zalles, M.D. (SGF), Meghan Yamasaki, D.O. (SGF Fellow), Joshua Morris, M.D., M.A. (SGF Fellow), Jerry Wang (USF), Kerry Flannagan, Ph.D. (USF), Kate Devine, M.D., FACOG (SGF), Jeanne O’Brien, M.D. (SGF).
PCRS Scholarship Award: Simone Elder, M.D., Fellow SGF Colorado
ABOUT US FERTILITY
US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com
