Dylans Cinematic Slow-Burn Norwegian Wood Seeks to Prove “Old is Gold” in Light of Beyonce's Blackbird

Dylan Galvin performing Norwegian Wood by the Beatles Dylan playing acoustic guitar for his cover of Norwegian Wood by the Beatles in LA Dylan Galvin with his acoustic guitar and Edison bulb collection

In light of Beyonce's Blackbird cover, LA singer-songwriter Dylan Galvin releases reimagined Norwegian Wood amidst the growing industry interest in older music.

Some people aren’t that keen, they don’t like it being messed with, but I love it. I feel very….flattered that someone else likes my song enough to have a go at it” — Paul McCartney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berklee grad and nationally touring L.A. artist Dylan Galvin announces the upcoming release of his reimagined "Norwegian Wood" by The Beatles on April 26, 2024. Galvin's cover blends folk-pop and film score in a rendition coinciding with the increasing industry interest in timeless music. Driven by his excitement about the new industry data that old music has been increasingly outperforming new music in listening habits and his love of nostalgia (cited: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/01/old-music-killing-new-music/621339/), Dylan was compelled to pay homage to one of his earliest musical influences, the Beatles.

Recent news of Beyoncé's captivating rendition of The Beatles' "Blackbird" and it’s applause by Paul McCartney himself has demonstrated the timeless intrigue in the band's catalog, highlighting the enduring relevance and cross-generational appeal of their music. McCartney has expressed he enjoys hearing when other musicians cover his music. As the industry reflects on The Beatles' profound influence, Galvin's cover of "Norwegian Wood" arrives as a timely addition to the conversation, offering listeners a creative interpretation of a beloved classic. Galvin's cover is a slow-burn tribute to the original, building from simple acoustic folk to a full dynamic orchestral ballad with a John Mayer-esque guitar solo.

About Dylan Galvin: Dylan has worked in songwriting sessions with Paul Simon and recently helped score the documentary “The Essential Church”, which peaked at #1 in the Apple TV Documentary charts. This rendition of Norwegian Wood was produced by Dylan Galvin and Austin Moorhead and mixed by Harper James. Dylan Galvin is an LA based singer-songwriter who blends the cinematic with the lyrical, often invoking nostalgia. He has been featured in PASTE Magazine, Voyage LA and Kings of A&R and has toured the US from coast to coast playing for the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the LA Rams and celebrities Dylan McDermott and Fabio in Los Angeles, CA.

Set to be available for streaming everywhere, including Spotify and Apple Music, on April 19, 2024, Galvin's rendition of "Norwegian Wood" will be accompanied by a quaint and simple music video. Additionally, fans can look forward to a social media content series featuring behind-the-scenes insights into the creation of the song, creative alternative renditions, and the possibly a live performance. The accompanying music video will premier on youtube on April 26, 2024.

Norwegian Wood Music Video (Release Date April 26, 2024)