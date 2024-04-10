Oren Klaff Makes Strategic Launch in Dallas of OK Stone Inc., a Revolutionary Stone Manufacturing Company
Successful entrepreneur and best selling author, Oren Klaff, hosts groundbreaking product and Dallas founder event for his new company, OK Stone Inc..DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OK Stone Inc., a pioneering company in the stone manufacturing industry, is proud to announce its launch of its revolutionary product line in Dallas, Texas. Recognizing the thriving business environment and innovative landscape of Dallas, OK Stone Inc. has chosen the city as the epicenter for this phase of growth and development.
At OK Stone Inc., we're not just building products; we're shaping the future. Our team of dedicated engineers and visionaries has partnered with Breton, the definitive international leader in designing and developing engineered stone production plants - with 95%+ of the global market share, which has provided us with exclusive access to transformative technology and, thus, a significant competitive advantage in the market. This partnership has allowed us to create an unprecedented line of stone-based solutions that are set to transform industries and redefine standards. Furthermore, we expect to see real financial returns in the middle-market where investors are seeking 3-5x return on capital in under 60 months from precision manufacturing firms, like ours. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability sets us apart in an ever-evolving market.
The decision to move our operations to Dallas was driven by the city's dynamic business ecosystem, renowned for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. We at OK Stone Inc. see Dallas as the perfect hub to incubate our next billion-dollar national idea. With orders already being placed, this investment will bring 160-200 jobs to the Dallas area including engineering, technology, financial services, and R&D; the area has already seen a restoration of 350,000 jobs from other manufacturers. Additionally, the cost of manufacturing will be significantly lowered due to the materials being made in America, thereby cutting any rising shipping costs.
"Our move to Dallas marks a significant milestone for OK Stone Inc.," said Oren Klaff, CEO of OK Stone Inc. "We believe in the limitless possibilities that this vibrant city offers for businesses like ours. Dallas provides the perfect blend of talent, resources, and opportunity, enabling us to accelerate our growth and drive innovation in the stone manufacturing industry."
OK Stone Inc.'s flagship product, set to disrupt the market, combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to deliver unparalleled performance and durability. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, our products are not only built to last but also to minimize their harm to the environment and our workers.
As we embark on this new chapter, OK Stone Inc. invites investors, partners, and industry leaders to join us in revolutionizing the stone manufacturing landscape. Together, we will shape the future of construction, architecture, and beyond.
For more information about OK Stone Inc. and our groundbreaking products, visit- https://okstoneinc.com/
Oren Klaff is Director of Capital Markets for the investment bank Intersection Capital, where he raises tens of millions of dollars from investors and institutions. Intersection Capital has grown to $250 million of assets under management by using Klaff’s pioneering approaches to raising capital and incorporating neuroscience into its capital markets programs. He is a specialist in financial modeling and the codeveloper of Velocity, a capital markets product that has raised more than $100 million of private equity and venture capital. Oren is also the author of 2 best-selling titles: “Pitch Anything” and “Flip the Script”.
