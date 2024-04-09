Verbal branding agency Reed Words opens new Asia-Pacific office in Singapore
Singapore is home to many fantastic design agencies and innovative businesses. We’re excited about partnering with these businesses to create, develop and transform some outstanding brands.”LONDON, UK, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reed Words, the verbal branding and copywriting agency, has opened a new office in Singapore, adding to its existing locations in London and New York City.
The new office will be led by Rupert Thomson, former Design Director at Neon in Singapore, now Reed Words’ General Manager for Asia. Thomson has rich experience in design and the arts. He has built successful brands, including the award-winning Summerhall venue in Edinburgh, and developed creative partnerships ranging from Jean-Paul Gaultier to national cultural agencies.
“This is such an exciting time for Reed Words,” said Co-founder and Executive Creative Director Mike Reed. “Our teams are growing in London and New York, and we’re excited to build new networks and opportunities in Singapore. We’ve always believed in the global potential of a specialist verbal agency, and it’s thrilling to see that being realised.”
Wendy Martin, Co-founder and Commercial Director, said: “Singapore and the wider region is home to many fantastic design agencies and an array of exciting, innovative businesses. But we felt there was a gap for world-class verbal branding and copywriting. That's us. We’re excited about partnering with these businesses to create, develop and transform some outstanding brands.”
Rupert Thomson said: “With this new office, we’ll be able to provide an even more comprehensive service for our existing global brands, as well as opening up a wealth of new opportunities in APAC.”
Thomson has been living in Singapore since 2019. He first encountered Reed Words while working at the Southbank Centre in London. The agency consulted him as part of their work developing a new verbal identity for the Centre. “I was so impressed with Reed Words’ approach,” said Thomson. “There was real rigour in their work, and the final result created lasting positive impact. I’ve been following their work ever since, and am thrilled to be joining the team in this critical new role.”
Reed Words was co-founded in 2013 by veteran copywriter Mike Reed and former ad agency manager Wendy Martin. It launched a New York office in 2021, and the full team is now almost 20 people strong.
The agency’s clients include many of the world’s best-known brands – such as Google, McDonald’s, the Premier League, Sony, Heinz and Bang & Olufsen. It also collaborates with agencies like Snask, Uncommon, Design Bridge & Partners, and Nomad Studio.
Reed Words’ expertise covers naming, brand voice and messaging, brand strategy, and all manner of copywriting – from campaigns to packaging, websites and film.
