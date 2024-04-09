Candle Joins NVIDIA Inception

Candle today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candle today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Candle is focused on building an AI-powered career agent and web3 ecosystem aimed at enhancing career opportunities with continuous, personalized guidance and intelligence.

Candle plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including technical training, access to specialized NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, to accelerate Candle’s efforts in bringing the transformative power of AI to bear on global workforce development. The program will also offer Candle the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We are delighted to join NVIDIA Inception and collaborate with its world-class team in exploring how AI can radically shift the course of human opportunity development, globally,” said Candle CEO Ciaran Foley.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.