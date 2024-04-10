Tevano Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO, FRA: 7RB) (“Tevano”, or the “Company”), is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Brown as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Mr. Brown will continue to serve as CFO until the company completes the appointment of its permanent CFO, expected within the next 60 days.
“I am very pleased to welcome Stephen as my successor”, commented David Bajwa, outgoing CEO of Tevano. “The talent Stephen brings in business execution and his extensive experience in senior public markets will benefit Tevano in delivering its business strategy”.
Mr Brown's entrepreneurial background has led to numerous business successes. Vidnet became a top online entertainment company streaming over 5 million videos per month, providing content for companies such as British Telecom, Microsoft, Disney and many more. Mr Brown developed industry alliances with brands including Sony Music, Warner Bros and EMI, providing one of the world's largest online video catalogs. Vidnet went public on NASDAQ, reaching a market cap in excess of $500 million.
In addition to Mr. Brown's experience in senior public markets, his involvement in numerous technology companies and projects will further enhance future opportunities for Tevano.
The Company would also like to thank David Bajwa for his continued dedication to the Company as Mr. Bajwa will remain a director and focus on Business Development.
The first job at hand is to bring the company current including the audit along with Q1 and Q2, whilst locating a new CFO that will have a substantial background in the public market and to work side by side with myself and to help build the company and its renewed vision, said Stephen Brown.
About Tevano Systems Holdings
The Company is focused on developing cutting-edge technologies that address environmental challenges and promote sustainability. Tevano is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.tevanosystems.com
On behalf of the Board of:
TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC
Stephen Brown, Chief Executive Officer
