eSmart Systems Signs a Multi-million Euro Contract with Alliander, the Leading Energy Network Group in The Netherlands
HALDEN, NORWAY, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSmart Systems, a global leader in AI-based solutions for inspection and maintenance of critical energy infrastructure, signs a contract with Alliander, to increase safety and optimize asset utilization within their existing energy network.
The contract, with a minimum value of 10 million euro, covers an Inspection as a Service (IaaS) solution for Alliander, one of the largest energy network distributors in The Netherlands.
The AI-supported service includes a full image-based digital inventory of all Alliander’s ~60 000 substations and cable cabinets, used to secure full regulatory compliance and safety to the public for all of their assets.
“This is a milestone contract for eSmart Systems, both in terms of size and in validating our position, not only as the preferred choice for large industrial energy utilities, but also the only capable on delivering on such scope. With this contract we will demonstrate how our competitive advantages in AI-driven software, tech innovation, and unique service offerings can support grid growth and add sustainable value to our customers. We are proud to collaborate with a technology-driven frontrunner like Alliander,” says Henrik Bache, CEO of eSmart Systems.
eSmart Systems’ AI-supported software will enable Alliander to analyse technical conditions, predict and improve their asset management processes, including maintenance of its infrastructure assets over time. The solution provides Alliander with improved quality of their asset data of their distribution network, which will further unlock value in terms of capital spending, lowering carbon footprint, improving risk management including compliance with safe-to touch regulation.
eSmart Systems’ customer portfolio includes several of the world’s largest energy companies, such as Statnett, Naturgy, Xcel Energy and E.ON. With this new contract the company expects to both double its annual revenue and ramp up its global recruitment initiatives.
“This contract demonstrates that our solution is scalable and applicable to support utilities globally. With aging infrastructure, growing demand for energy and climate change imposing several challenges, the need for stability in the global energy network will continue to grow. eSmart Systems is already proving to be vital part of the solution”, says Vidar Blomvik, Director of Service and Support of eSmart Systems.
About eSmart Systems
eSmart Systems is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the inspection and maintenance of critical infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Halden, Norway and serves around 50+ utilities globally.
With the Grid Vision® portfolio, the company provides Inspection Management and Asset Information Management solutions and services to utilities globally. Grid Vision provides a data-driven and condition-based approach to infrastructure inspections and support utilities to reduce inspection costs, improve inspection safety, improve the quality of asset data and prolong asset life. More information about the company can be found at www.esmartsystems.com.
About the Alliander Group
Alliander group is responsible for distributing gas and electricity to 3.2 million homes and businesses in the Netherlands. We operate 90,000km electricity grid and a 40,000km gas network across six regions including Amsterdam, Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, North Holland and South Holland. We are committed to running a reliable energy supply to ensure that living, working and travelling remain viable in the future by developing sustainable grid technologies, innovative metering solutions and intelligent energy infrastructures. We take great pride in our networks being among the world’s most reliable. Our 7,000 colleagues make sure the lights are on, homes are heated, and businesses can keep operating. More information about the group can be found at www.alliander.com/en/
