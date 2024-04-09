Natalya Brown Appointed CEO of Beacon Group, Fostering Continued Leadership in Delivery of Mission

Photo of new CEO Natalya Brown

Beacon Group, a distinguished Arizona nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for people with disabilities, proudly announces its new CEO.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Group, a distinguished Arizona nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for people with disabilities, proudly announces the elevation of Natalya V. Brown, CPA from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 17, 2024. Brown's promotion underscores her tremendous performance as CFO along with the organization's commitment to nurturing internal talent while ensuring continuity and stability in leadership.

Outgoing President/CEO, Greg Natvig, is retiring from Beacon Group after 16 years of dedicated service to the organization’s mission and will stay on through July 2024 for a period of transition. “It’s been my privilege and honor to lead such an extraordinary organization, from our dedicated staff to the thousands of people we’ve served,” says Natvig. “The Board of Directors has made an excellent decision in appointing Natalya, whose remarkable achievements as CFO will translate well to her new position as she leads Beacon forward.”

With a distinguished nine-year tenure as CFO at Beacon Group, Brown brings invaluable expertise in financial leadership, people leadership, strategic planning, change management, and technology to the role of President/CEO. During her time as CFO, Brown spearheaded numerous initiatives for Beacon Group, including the development of comprehensive strategic plans, establishment of robust quality and compliance programs, transition to a new program to continue serving people with the most significant disabilities, and impactful advocacy efforts for individuals with disabilities at both state and federal levels. Her dedication to fostering a culture of integrity, dignity, respect, and innovation has been instrumental in driving the organization's success.

“I'm particularly excited about the opportunity to drive innovation and growth within Beacon Group, leveraging my experience and passion for our mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of the individuals we serve,” says Brown. “I look forward to collaborating closely with our talented team to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and further expand our impact in the community.”

Under Brown’s leadership, the organization is poised to continue its more than 72-year legacy of creating opportunities for people with disabilities. Her appointment reflects Beacon Group's commitment to continuity, stability, and visionary leadership.

Beacon Group is an Arizona based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission of creating opportunities for people with disabilities. Beacon Group is one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in Arizona and serves approximately 2,300 people with disabilities each year across a variety of programs and services.