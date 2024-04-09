Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council Completes Inaugural Year

CANADA, April 9 - Released on April 9, 2024

The Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council has officially completed its first year. Twenty-one students from across the province shared their perspectives on mental health and wellbeing, transitioning in and out of post-secondary education, and financing post-secondary education.

"I am very impressed with the fantastic group of students who participated on this council in its first year," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "We truly appreciate their enthusiasm and value their opinions. They have set a great example for how this council will continue to operate in the coming years."

The council connects government directly with current post-secondary students in Saskatchewan who provide feedback and perspectives on a variety of higher education topics. The 2023-24 council included post-secondary students with diverse backgrounds from across the province who attend university, polytechnic or regional/vocational colleges.

"The Post-Secondary Student Council is everything that I hoped it would be," University of Regina council member and student Brad Fraser said. "It has been an opportunity to connect with fellow students, a chance to learn about the ministry of Advanced Education, and a facilitated invitation to be meaningfully heard and engaged with."

Key learnings from the council meetings have been shared with post-secondary sector partners and are being used to inform the work of the Ministry of Advanced Education.

"Having a voice at the table gives me the chance to share my ideas and viewpoints as a student," Dumont Technical Institute council member and student Samantha Exner said. "With the feedback I have given, I hope to see positive outcomes within financial and food areas, mental health support, and additional academic support for students and post-grad students."

Nominations for the 2024-25 council have been submitted by Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions and the ministry is in the final stages of the selection process. Students interested in joining the council in the future can email AEStudentCouncil@gov.sk.ca to be directed to the correct contact at their post-secondary institution.

For more information on the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council, visit saskatchewan.ca.

