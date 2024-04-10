Cority Wins Exposure Assessment & Risk Management Categories in Prestigious 2024 OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award
Recognition marks the fifth & sixth Occupational Health & Safety wins for global EHS software providerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority’s Permit to Work (PTW) and Industrial Hygiene (IH) Calculation Engine solutions have both earned prestigious 2024 Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards in the categories of Risk Assessment & Management and Exposure Assessment, respectively. The awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of health and safety manufacturers whose products or services significantly improve industrial hygiene.
Cority’s awards for its Permit to Work and IH Calculation Engine solutions mark its fifth and sixth honors from OH&S and recognize the leading global Environment, Health, & Safety (EHS) software provider for its innovation in product development. During the 2023 cycle of the OH&S Industrial Hygiene Awards, Cority’s Hygiene Essentials Solution, which helps companies reduce industrial and occupational risks and boost compliance, won in the category of Risk Assessment and Management. In 2021, Cority won an OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award in the category of Auditing & Compliance for its Compliance Management Solution. OH&S also named Cority’s Ergonomics Management Solution a New Product of the Year in 2018.
Permit to Work (PTW) is Cority’s newest mobile-enabled solution and a key offering within Cority’s Safety Cloud. This mobile-optimized ‘control of work’ solution can manage multiple common scenarios involving permit-controlled high-risk work, whether performed by regular employees or contractors. Because the Permit to Work solution is built into the comprehensive CorityOneTM platform, customers benefit from a full-featured control of work offering with a consistent and engaging user experience that maximizes adoption and helps drive program sustainability.
Cority’s Industrial Hygiene (IH) Calculation Engine is an add-on feature to Cority’s Industrial Hygiene offering, which allows IH professionals to easily create highly-complex equations to help accurately calculate and monitor worker exposures to key agents of concern – everything from excessive noise and extreme temperatures to sources of ionizing radiation. Users of the IH calculation engine can quickly compare the outputs of advanced calculations against permissible limits, easily evaluate organizational compliance, and/or prioritize the need for corrective action. Moreover, leaders and decision-makers can effortlessly visualize calculation results on reports and advanced dashboards to guide real-time EHS strategy and optimize decision-making on prioritization and resource use. Cority is the only EHS enterprise software provider offering such advanced IH calculation functionality.
To determine the winners among those nominated in 21 categories, an independent panel of highly qualified judges carefully reviewed and scored each entry. The judges’ combined scores dictated the winners of each category.
“This recognition further underscores Cority's commitment as an innovative leader in the industry, providing globally trusted EHS solutions,” said Amanda Smith, Cority’s vice president of solutions marketing and enablement. “With our dedication to prioritizing people-first approaches, our expertise in Industrial Hygiene and Safety empowers organizations worldwide. We remain committed to providing solutions that not only enhance operational excellence and ensure employee safety but also enable informed decision-making for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future.”
Core to both winning solutions is the drive to reduce the risk of injury or illness due to occupational exposure and activities. Cority’s solutions empower responsible business decisions through more auditable data, enhanced compliance, and by relieving administrative burden in monitoring and managing complex EHS functions. Both solutions are available within CorityOneTM , the company’s integrated EHS SaaS-based platform, which provides a scalable and seamless path for future growth. Building on a company’s health and safety programs, clients can easily unify all their EHS programs into a single comprehensive platform to uncover key insights and create a single, accurate, and holistic view of EHS performance.
About Cority Software Inc.
Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.
