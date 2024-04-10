Green Beret Racing Launches 14 Peaks in 14 Weeks
14 Peaks in 14 Weeks is intended to connect veterans and service members and to help raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.
14 Peaks in 14 Weeks is our opportunity to connect veterans and service members with the community that supports them, leveraging our shared passion for conquering 14ers in Colorado."COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Green Beret Racing announced the launch of 14 Peaks in 14 Weeks to connect veterans and service members and to help raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Beginning June 1, 2024, and running through August 31, 2024, the group will embark on one climb a week for a total of 14 peaks in 14 weeks across the Colorado mountain range.
“14 Peaks in 14 Weeks is our opportunity to connect veterans and service members with the community that supports them, leveraging our shared passion for conquering 14ers in Colorado,” said Nick Merrick, co-founder of Green Beret Racing. “This program aims to build deeper roots and bonds within our most active base, fostering lasting community and camaraderie. Programs like this directly address and combat suicide within our community through positive habits and events designed to set alarm clocks for a brighter future.”
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, Green Beret Racing, a 501(c)3 non-profit, was founded to help reignite a sense of purpose and team for current and former U.S. Army Special Forces Regiment members by supporting competitive endeavors. A new program, 14 Peaks in 14 Weeks, was developed to build a strong community by rallying around shared objectives. The program aims to actively combat mental health issues within the U.S. military population by promoting and integrating healthier alternatives to negative behaviors.
Open to active-duty and retired service members across all six military branches, participants will meet each week, ride to the designated peak, and climb as a group. Following each climb, the group will convene at a local eatery for community and camaraderie.
The schedule presents a variety of challenging climbs ranging in distance, the tallest of which is Mt. Elbert. Three of the climbs require overnight stays due to difficulty and length. The 2024 schedule is as follows:
June 1 Mt. Bierstadt
June 8 Grey’s Peak/Torrey’s Peak
June 15 Mt. Sherman
June 22 Handies Peak
June 29 Pikes Peak
July 6 Mt. Bross
July 13 Huron Peak
July 20 Quandary Peak
July 27 Mt. Evans
August 3 Mt. Sneffels (overnight)
August 10 Kit Carson Peak (2 overnights)
August 17 Mt. Massive
August 24 Longs Peak (overnight)
August 31 Mt. Elbert
Registration opens April 12th to veteran and active-duty service members at GreenBeretRacing.org.
Partnership opportunities are currently available if you would like to support Green Beret Racing and 14 Peaks in 14 Weeks. Please email info@greenberetracing.org for more information.
Join us on our mission to support America’s heroes by donating at GreenBeretRacing.org.
About Green Beret Racing:
Green Beret Racing’s mission is simple: to reignite a sense of purpose and team for current and former U.S. Army’s Special Forces Regiment members through supporting competitive endeavors aimed at suicide prevention and providing support. That said, we will never turn away an armed forces member who reaches out to us for help. We’re headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, but assist service members (active and retired) across the United States. Green Beret Racing is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization (EIN #: 85-4088054).
