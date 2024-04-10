THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS 2024
The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2024 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.LONDON, UK, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Magazine has continued to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.
Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.
Afore Sura
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year
AXA IM Select
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions – Europe
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Bank of The Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile
Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Sustainable Futures – Chile
Banco Finantia
Best Private Banking Brand – Portugal
Banco Finantia
Best Corporate & Investment Bank – Portugal
Banque Misr
Best Banking Brand – MENA
Banque Misr
Treasury Management Bank – MENA
Banque Misr
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA
Banque Misr
Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt
Banque Misr
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA
Eccelsa Aviation
Best CEO in the Aviation Industry (Silvio Pippobello) – Italy
Eccelsa Aviation
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator – Europe
Eccelsa Aviation
Best FBO Brand – Europe
FIAT24
Best Secured Crypto Debit Card Provider
GIG (Gulf Insurance Group)
Best Insurance Group Leadership – MENA
GIG (Gulf Insurance Group)
Best Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility – GCC
Gulf African Bank
Banking CEO of the Year (Anuj Mediratta) – Kenya
Gulf African Bank
Best Islamic Banking Brand – Kenya
Gulf African Bank
Excellence in Sharia-Compliant Financial Solutions Provider – Kenya
Gulf African Bank
Best Islamic Bank for SME Banking – Kenya
Kontora Family Office
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany
Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.
CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang) – Philippines
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.
Leading Integrated Property Developer – Sustainable Development – Philippines
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand – Philippines
Web Account Plus
Best AI Digital Advisory Firm
Web Account Plus
One of the Top Ten CEOs to Watch for in AI Data (Mr Roland Staehli) – Europe
Zenith Bank Ghana
Best Bank – Ghana
Zenith Bank Ghana
Best SME Partner Bank – Ghana
Zenith Bank Ghana
Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App “ZMOBILE” – Ghana
Zenith Bank Ghana
Banking CEO of the Year (Henry C. Onwuzurigbo) – Ghana
Zenith Bank Ghana
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment – Ghana
