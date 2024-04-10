Submit Release
THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS 2024

The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2024 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.

LONDON, UK, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Magazine has continued to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.


Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

Afore Sura
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year

AXA IM Select
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions – Europe

Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile
Bank of The Year – Chile

Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile

Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Sustainable Futures – Chile

Banco Finantia
Best Private Banking Brand – Portugal

Banco Finantia
Best Corporate & Investment Bank – Portugal

Banque Misr
Best Banking Brand – MENA

Banque Misr
Treasury Management Bank – MENA

Banque Misr
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA

Banque Misr
Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt

Banque Misr
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA

Eccelsa Aviation
Best CEO in the Aviation Industry (Silvio Pippobello) – Italy

Eccelsa Aviation
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator – Europe

Eccelsa Aviation
Best FBO Brand – Europe

FIAT24
Best Secured Crypto Debit Card Provider

GIG (Gulf Insurance Group)
Best Insurance Group Leadership – MENA

GIG (Gulf Insurance Group)
Best Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility – GCC

Gulf African Bank
Banking CEO of the Year (Anuj Mediratta) – Kenya

Gulf African Bank
Best Islamic Banking Brand – Kenya

Gulf African Bank
Excellence in Sharia-Compliant Financial Solutions Provider – Kenya

Gulf African Bank
Best Islamic Bank for SME Banking – Kenya

Kontora Family Office
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany

Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.
CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang) – Philippines

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.
Leading Integrated Property Developer – Sustainable Development – Philippines

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand – Philippines

Web Account Plus
Best AI Digital Advisory Firm

Web Account Plus
One of the Top Ten CEOs to Watch for in AI Data (Mr Roland Staehli) – Europe

Zenith Bank Ghana
Best Bank – Ghana

Zenith Bank Ghana
Best SME Partner Bank – Ghana

Zenith Bank Ghana
Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App “ZMOBILE” – Ghana

Zenith Bank Ghana
Banking CEO of the Year (Henry C. Onwuzurigbo) – Ghana

Zenith Bank Ghana
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment – Ghana

