THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS 2024

The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2024 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.

LONDON, UK, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Magazine has continued to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.Afore SuraPension Fund Management Company of the YearAXA IM SelectBest Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions – EuropeBanco de ChileInnovative Digital Bank of the Year – ChileBanco de ChileBank of The Year – ChileBanco de ChileBest Bank for Financial Inclusion – ChileBanco de ChileBest Bank for Sustainable Futures – ChileBanco FinantiaBest Private Banking Brand – PortugalBanco FinantiaBest Corporate & Investment Bank – PortugalBanque MisrBest Banking Brand – MENABanque MisrTreasury Management Bank – MENABanque MisrLiquidity Management Provider – MENABanque MisrBest Bank for Cash Management – EgyptBanque MisrForeign Exchange Banking Provider – MENAEccelsa AviationBest CEO in the Aviation Industry (Silvio Pippobello) – ItalyEccelsa AviationBest Private Aviation Terminal Operator – EuropeEccelsa AviationBest FBO Brand – EuropeFIAT24Best Secured Crypto Debit Card ProviderGIG (Gulf Insurance Group)Best Insurance Group Leadership – MENAGIG (Gulf Insurance Group)Best Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility – GCCGulf African BankBanking CEO of the Year (Anuj Mediratta) – KenyaGulf African BankBest Islamic Banking Brand – KenyaGulf African BankExcellence in Sharia-Compliant Financial Solutions Provider – KenyaGulf African BankBest Islamic Bank for SME Banking – KenyaKontora Family OfficeBest Wealth Management Services – GermanyToledo Capital AGBest Boutique Wealth Management – Family OfficeVista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang) – PhilippinesVista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.Leading Integrated Property Developer – Sustainable Development – PhilippinesVista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand – PhilippinesWeb Account PlusBest AI Digital Advisory FirmWeb Account PlusOne of the Top Ten CEOs to Watch for in AI Data (Mr Roland Staehli) – EuropeZenith Bank GhanaBest Bank – GhanaZenith Bank GhanaBest SME Partner Bank – GhanaZenith Bank GhanaBest E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App “ZMOBILE” – GhanaZenith Bank GhanaBanking CEO of the Year (Henry C. Onwuzurigbo) – GhanaZenith Bank GhanaBest Banking Brand for Women Empowerment – Ghana