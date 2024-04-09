Trillium’s Brad Huxter to Provide Insight into the Importance of RNG in Transportation

Brad Huxter, BSME, RNG Offtake & Investment

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With millions of cars, trucks, buses, trains, and ships emitting exhaust fumes into the environment all day every day, it’s no surprise that the transportation industry is one of the US’s biggest contributors to air pollution.

This is more than just a topic of discussion at conferences - controlling vehicular pollution is at the forefront of almost every environmental protection agenda. And while great strides are being made in zero-emission passenger vehicles, and zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles still remains an untenable goal, making Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) fueling more important than ever.

Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies has over 200 CNG fueling stations across the US. And while fueling heavy duty vehicles with CNG instead of diesel is a huge step in the right direction, fueling these vehicles with carbon negative RNG is even better.

According to Brad Huxter, who handles RNG offtake and investment at Trillium “There is a cosmic shift happening in the RNG industry. A year ago, we’d be calling producers looking for RNG to buy for our fueling stations. Today, we have developers calling us, asking if we can take their RNG and we simply can’t. Our dispensing capacity is completely full.”

Huxter will bring his renewables expertise to the Appalachian RNG Conference on April 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh serving as a presenter. The conference is being produced by the H2-CCS Network, RNG Directory, and Shale Directories.

The issue is that while the supply of RNG is growing quickly, the amount of CNG fueled vehicles on the road hasn’t grown at the same pace. And while there is light on the horizon – such as Cummins Engine’s new 15-liter CNG engine that rivals diesel engines in power and reliability while generating far fewer emissions – it’s not enough.

Capturing methane emissions from organic sources such as landfills, wastewater, and agricultural sources and using it to generate RNG both avoids the emission of methane (a greenhouse gas with warming potential 25-34 times greater than carbon dioxide) and offsets the use of geologic CNG. It’s win-win, and it’s carbon negative, ultimately removing more carbon from the environment than it generates.

About Trillium Energy Solutions:

Trillium, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, the nation’s largest travel stop network with 643 locations in 42 states, is a leading provider of alternative fueling solutions, specializing in fuel supply, design, installation and operation for innovative energy solutions. Trillium’s alternative fuels offerings include compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as well as low carbon energy supply from renewable natural gas (RNG), solar installation and on-site electricity generation. To learn more, visit trilliumenergy.com.