Nail Polish Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2030 | L'Oreal, Revlon, Chanel
Stay up to date with Nail Polish Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Nail Polish market size is estimated to increase by USD 26.7 Billion at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 18.2 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Nail Polish market to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Nail Polish Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Nail Polish market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Nail Polish market. The Nail Polish market size is estimated to increase by USD 26.7 Billion at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 18.2 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Coty Inc. (United States), L'Oreal SA (France), Revlon Inc. (United States), Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (United States), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), Kao Corporation (Japan), Amorepacific Corporation (South Korea), Chanel SA (France), Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland), Mary Kay Inc. (United States), PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)
Definition:
The nail polish market refers to the segment of the beauty and cosmetic industry dedicated to the production, distribution, and sale of nail polishes, lacquers, and related nail care products. Nail polish is a cosmetic product applied to the fingernails or toenails to enhance their appearance, add color, or provide a protective coating. Nail polishes come in various forms, including traditional liquid polish, gel polish, powder dip systems, nail wraps, and other innovative formulations. They also vary in finishes such as matte, glossy, metallic, shimmer, and glitter. Nail polish formulations may differ based on the inclusion or exclusion of certain ingredients like formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate (commonly known as the "3-Free" or "5-Free" formulations), catering to consumers looking for safer and more natural options. The market targets a broad consumer base, including individuals seeking at-home nail care solutions, professional salons and spas, beauty enthusiasts, and individuals interested in expressing themselves through nail art and color.
Market Trends:
• Consumers are increasingly seeking nail polish products formulated without potentially harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate. Brands offering "clean" or "5-Free" formulations are gaining popularity.
• There's a growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable nail polish products, including vegan formulations, cruelty-free options, and brands focusing on reducing environmental impact through recyclable or biodegradable packaging.
• Nail art trends, including intricate designs, patterns, textures, and unique finishes (such as matte, holographic, or chrome), continue to drive consumer interest, prompting brands to innovate in their product offerings.
Market Drivers:
• Nail care and beauty routines are an integral part of self-care practices, driving consistent demand for nail polish products as consumers seek to express themselves and enhance their appearance.
• Social media platforms, beauty influencers, and nail artists play a significant role in setting trends, showcasing new colors, designs, and techniques, influencing consumer purchasing decisions.
• The increased emphasis on at-home beauty routines, particularly during times of limited access to salons and spas, drives the demand for DIY nail care products and tools.
Market Opportunities:
• The increasing popularity of online shopping and the rise of direct-to-consumer sales channels present opportunities for brands to reach a wider audience and engage directly with consumers through e-commerce platforms and social media.
• Offering customizable options for nail polish colors, finishes, or kits, as well as providing tools for at-home nail art, presents opportunities to engage consumers interested in personalized beauty experiences.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Nail Polish market segments by Types: Base coat, Top coat, Gel, Regular
Detailed analysis of Nail Polish market segments by Applications: Personal Care, Commercial
Major Key Players of the Market: Coty Inc. (United States), L'Oreal SA (France), Revlon Inc. (United States), Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (United States), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), Kao Corporation (Japan), Amorepacific Corporation (South Korea), Chanel SA (France), Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland), Mary Kay Inc. (United States), PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Nail Polish market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Nail Polish market.
- -To showcase the development of the Nail Polish market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Nail Polish market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Nail Polish market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Nail Polish market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Nail Polish Market Breakdown by Application (Personal Care, Commercial) by Type (Base coat, Top coat, Gel, Regular) by Shade (Glitter, Creme, Lustre, Frost, Matte, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) by Class (Economy, Luxury, Premium) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Nail Polish market report:
– Detailed consideration of Nail Polish market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Nail Polish market-leading players.
– Nail Polish market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Nail Polish market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Nail Polish near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Nail Polish market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Nail Polish market for long-term investment?
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Nail Polish Market Study Coverage:
- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Nail Polish Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
- Nail Polish Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
- Nail Polish Market Production by Region Nail Polish Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Nail Polish Market Report:
- Nail Polish Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
- Nail Polish Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Nail Polish Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)
- Nail Polish Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)
- Nail Polish Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Base coat, Top coat, Gel, Regular}
- Nail Polish Market Analysis by Application {Personal Care, Commercial}
- Nail Polish Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Nail Polish Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
