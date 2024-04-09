Backup-as-a-Service Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Symantec, Cisco Systems, Google
The Backup-as-a-Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.47 Billion at a CAGR of 25.7% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 4.67 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Backup-as-a-Service market to witness a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Backup-as-a-Service Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Backup-as-a-Service market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Backup-as-a-Service market. The Backup-as-a-Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.47 Billion at a CAGR of 25.7% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 4.67 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Commvault [United States], Dell EMC [United States], IBM [United States], Symantec Corporation [United States], Amazon Web Services, Inc [United States], Acronis International Gmbh [Switzerland], Asigra Inc [Canada], Cisco Systems, Inc [United States], Fujitsu Ltd. [Japan], Google [United States]
Definition:
Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) refers to a cloud-based service model that provides organizations with the capability to back up and store data remotely in a third-party cloud infrastructure or data center. This service eliminates the need for businesses to maintain their backup infrastructure on-premises and offers a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solution for data protection and disaster recovery. BaaS allows organizations to securely back up their data, files, applications, databases, and systems to a remote cloud-based infrastructure maintained by a service provider. This offsite storage ensures data redundancy and protection against local hardware failures, disasters, or cyber threats. BaaS typically offers automated and scheduled backup processes, allowing organizations to set up regular backup intervals, ensuring that data is consistently and automatically backed up without manual intervention. Service providers offer scalable solutions that can accommodate varying storage needs. Businesses can easily scale up or down their storage capacity based on their evolving data requirements.
Market Trends:
• The ongoing trend of businesses moving towards cloud-based solutions and infrastructure has led to increased adoption of BaaS due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.
• Enterprises are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, creating opportunities for BaaS providers to offer solutions that support data backup and recovery across diverse cloud environments and on-premises infrastructure.
• BaaS solutions are integrating automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) capabilities to optimize backup processes, improve data management, and enhance predictive analytics for better decision-making.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing volumes of critical data, growing cyber threats, ransomware attacks, and the need for robust data protection solutions drive the demand for reliable and secure backup services.
• Stringent data protection laws and regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and others, are driving organizations to adopt BaaS solutions that help them meet compliance requirements and ensure data integrity.
• The cost-effectiveness and scalability offered by BaaS solutions, where organizations can pay for the storage they use and easily scale up or down, are significant drivers for adoption.
Market Opportunities:
• The convergence of BaaS with Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service presents opportunities for service providers to offer comprehensive solutions that include both backup and rapid recovery capabilities in case of system failures or disasters.
• BaaS providers have opportunities to offer managed services that include not just backup but also monitoring, management, and consulting services to help businesses optimize their backup strategies.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Backup-as-a-Service market segments by Types: Email Backup, Media Storage Backup
Detailed analysis of Backup-as-a-Service market segments by Applications: Online Backup, Cloud Backup
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Backup-as-a-Service market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Backup-as-a-Service market.
- -To showcase the development of the Backup-as-a-Service market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Backup-as-a-Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Backup-as-a-Service market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Backup-as-a-Service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Backup-as-a-service Market Breakdown by Application (Online Backup, Cloud Backup) by Type (Email Backup, Media Storage Backup) by Enterprise size (SMEs Enterprise, Larger Enterprise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Backup-as-a-Service market report:
– Detailed consideration of Backup-as-a-Service market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Backup-as-a-Service market-leading players.
– Backup-as-a-Service market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Backup-as-a-Service market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Backup-as-a-Service near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Backup-as-a-Service market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Backup-as-a-Service market for long-term investment?
