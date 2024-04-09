Submit Release
NOBLIS INVESTS IN SEDARO TO BOLSTER DIGITAL ENGINEERING CAPABILITIES

Strategic investment brings joint solutioning and development opportunities to accelerate mission impacts for federal agencies

Reston, Va., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that its corporate venture arm, Noblis Ventures, has made a strategic investment in Sedaro, a cloud software company with an advanced digital engineering platform for creating digital twins. The platform enables its users to design, integrate and operate true digital representations of their missions within a unified simulation architecture for automating and optimizing processes and accelerating impacts.  

“Sedaro’s digital simulation tools enable high-technology readiness on complex physical system designs significantly faster than traditional approaches through unified modeling, data fusion and automation pipelines,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis president and chief executive officer. “As Noblis is committed to innovating beyond boundaries, this is another avenue for collaborative solutioning and development to further our current digital engineering capabilities and expand mission impacts for our customers.”  

“We are thrilled to form this strategic relationship with Noblis,” said Robbie Robertson, Sedaro CEO and co-founder. “Working with Noblis, we can accelerate the application of Sedaro’s digital twin technology to challenges that demonstrate the foundational value of our technology in an increasingly autonomous and integrated world.”   

Noblis Ventures strategically invests in early-stage, deep-tech startups in health, space, national security and critical infrastructure to foster dual-use technologies that advance national interests, seek out research and development that anticipate industry trends and mission needs and develop innovations from lab to mission. Visit Noblis Ventures’ website to learn more and share potential opportunities.  

About Noblis   

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. 


Heather Williams
Noblis, Inc.
571.459.9725
heather.williams@noblis.org

