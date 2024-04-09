Thanh Phong Auto Unveils Comprehensive Automotive Engineering Expert Training Program in Vietnam
Thanh Phong Auto's 10+ years in business have allowed the company to develop a highly skilled team of automotive maintenance and repair specialists.
Thanh Phong Auto launches training professional technicians to meet the workforce demands of the automotive industry in Vietnam..
We firmly believe that training high-quality automotive technicians is crucial to the Vietnamese automotive industry's continued strong and sustainable growth. ”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Vietnamese automotive industry experiences unprecedented growth, with vehicle sales surging by 45% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the demand for highly skilled and experienced automotive technicians has reached an all-time high. Recognizing this pressing need, Thanh Phong Auto – a trusted automotive service brand with over 10 years of experience and a network of 2 service centers in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam– has launched an innovative training initiative to develop a high-quality workforce in the field of automotive engineering.
— Mr. Cao Van Phong, CEO of Thanh Phong Auto
Building on the success of its award-winning Automotive Engineering Practical Training Center, Thanh Phong Auto has partnered with the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT), one of Vietnam's top technical universities, to officially launch a new advanced training program: "Comprehensive Automotive Engineering Expert."
This program aims to develop versatile automotive technicians who are proficient in practical skills ranging from basic to advanced levels in the following key areas:
Automotive Diagnostics and Repair
- Engine and transmission systems
- Electrical and electronic systems
- Suspension and steering systems
- Braking systems
Automotive Maintenance and Servicing
- Scheduled maintenance procedures
- Preventive maintenance techniques
- Fluid and filter replacements
- Tire and wheel service
Automotive Detailing and Restoration
- Interior and exterior detailing
- Paint correction and protection
- Leather and upholstery care
- Ceramic coating application
Designed by a team of leading experts in the automotive industry, the program provides comprehensive professional knowledge, from theory to practice, ensuring that trainees are equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to become true experts in the field of automotive engineering.
Key highlights of the program include:
Experienced and Highly Qualified Faculty
- Instructors have an average of 12 years of experience in the automotive industry
- 85% of instructors hold advanced degrees (Master's or Ph.D.)
- Knowledge and skills are conveyed through practical, interactive, and project-based learning methods
State-of-the-Art Training Facilities
- Thanh Phong Auto has two cutting-edge automotive repair and maintenance garages in Ho Chi Minh City (District 7 and Nha Be District), providing trainees with convenient hands-on practice based on real-world scenarios
- 1:1 instructor-to-trainee ensures personalized attention and guidance
Robust Industry Partnerships and Career Support
- Collaborations with leading automotive companies in Vietnam for internships and job placements
- Ongoing career mentorship and professional development opportunities for alumni
Mr. Cao Van Phong, CEO of Thanh Phong Auto, states, "We firmly believe that training high-quality automotive technicians is crucial to the continued strong and sustainable growth of the Vietnamese automotive industry. With our mission to train a professional workforce, we aim to contribute to the prosperity of the automotive sector while providing attractive career opportunities for young individuals passionate about automotive engineering."
Thanh Phong Auto’s technicians specialize in servicing and repairing a wide range of vehicle brands, including: Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Kia, Daewoo, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, Porsche, Chevrolet, Rand Rover, Innova, Fortuner, Vios, Fiat, Bugatti, Ferrari, Bentley, Hummer, Chrysler, Dodge, Renault, Cadillac, Volvo, Subaru, Daihatsu, Ssangyong, Roll-Royce, Peugeot, Smart Fortwo, Tobe M’car, Luxgen, Zotye, Haima, Geely, Baic, Hongqi, Cmc, Mini Cooper, Buick, Opel, Acura, Aston Martin, Vinfast, TQ Wuling.
The "Comprehensive Automotive Engineering Expert" program by Thanh Phong Auto presents an unparalleled opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to pursue their passion, develop their professional skills, and become trusted experts in the dynamic and ever-growing automotive industry. With its focus on practical training, industry collaborations, and career support, this program is poised to set a new standard for automotive engineering education in Vietnam and beyond.
