Blueprint Creative Group Awarded Army Public Affairs Contract, Expanding Federal Government Portfolio

Blueprint Creative Group has been awarded a contract showcasing its continued ability to support government agencies in achieving their communication objective.WASHINGTON,, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Creative Group, a strategic marketing communications agency, has been awarded a contract to provide Public Affairs Office support to the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC). As an SBA certified 8(a) and woman-owned small business, this contract not only highlights Blueprint's capacity and expertise in providing enterprise-wide communications support but also solidifies its position as a trusted federal government contractor. The five-year, $4.5 million contract will help bolster USAMRDC's mission and objectives and increase visibility for military medicine.
USAMRDC is the Army's medical materiel developer, with a critical mission to provide solutions to the health and readiness challenges faced by U.S. armed forces. Comprising 28 commands, USAMRDC plays a vital role in advancing military medicine through groundbreaking research, development, and acquisition of medical capabilities. The command's work spans a wide range of areas, including infectious diseases, combat casualty care, regenerative medicine, and more.
The Public Affairs Office support role awarded to Blueprint Creative Group is integral to USAMRDC's mission success. Effective communication is essential for sharing the command's achievements, innovations, and initiatives with stakeholders, including Congress, military leadership, and the public. Blueprint's expertise in strategic communication, speechwriting, graphic design, materials development and event coordination plays a key role in amplifying USAMRDC's message and enhancing its visibility.
Under the contract, Blueprint Creative Group will provide a comprehensive suite of communication services tailored to meet USAMRDC's unique needs. This includes crafting compelling speeches for command leadership, leading communications initiatives, designing engaging graphics and materials, and organizing special visits and presentations by command leadership, stakeholders, and congressional members. By leveraging its experience and creativity, Blueprint will help USAMRDC effectively communicate its mission-critical work to diverse audiences.
"We are honored to have been entrusted to help elevate institutional awareness for the mission, goals and accomplishments of USAMRDC and ultimately reinforce the health and readiness of the U.S. Army,” shares Fabiola Fleuranvil, CEO of Blueprint Creative Group. “Through strategic communication and collaboration, Blueprint will help USAMRDC achieve its goals and make a lasting impact on military medicine and national security. We look forward to working closely with the command to advance its vital mission of supporting our nation's warfighters.
Founded in 2007, Blueprint Creative Group is an SBA 8(a) certified woman-owned small business (WOSB) that supports corporate partners and federal government agencies with integrated marketing communications agency with in-house communications and capabilities across the entire marketing discipline, including public relations, media relations, crisis communications, reputation management, digital communications, design and public affairs. Among Blueprint’s client base includes U.S. Trade and Development Agency, Colorado Army National Guard, Nashville Department of Transportation, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) and more.
