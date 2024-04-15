reNFT Rebrands as 021: A New Chapter in The Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- reNFT Labs, the leading NFT rentals protocol with over 300,000 NFT rentals, is excited to announce its rebranding to 021 (zero to one). This extensive rebranding effort aims to align the vision, values, and commitment of reNFT Labs with the establishment of 021 as an umbrella brand for an innovative product ecosystem. In tandem with the rebranding, 021 is pleased to introduce Endgame, a cutting-edge marketplace for NFT rentals designed to redefine gaming experiences and democratize digital ownership.
A New Chapter
"We believe in the future of seamless onchain user experience, decentralized solutions that put you in charge, built on verifiable and secure primitives," states Naz, Co-Founder of 021. The shift from reNFT Labs to 021 signifies more than just a name change; it underscores the company's broader ambition to push boundaries, drive innovation, and expand the horizons of the onchain landscape.
About 021
Rooted in the crypto space since 2019 as "OG" builders, the founders have always been at the forefront of the onchain revolution. Co-founder Nick began his journey by creating top-charting games, catapulting Total Miner Forge to the leading position on the Xbox Indie games leaderboard. Co-founder Naz brought his self-taught expertise as a computer scientist and mathematician from his role as a quant developer at a $2bn AUM fund. Together, they've fueled our drive to innovate.
The company's steadfast commitment has driven a series of evolutions in its core product offerings. The approach has been refined from collateral rentals to the creation of a collateral-free registry, during which significant industry partnerships were forged, including with the Brazilian gaming giant "Wildlife." This relentless exploration of new frontiers has led to the creation of pioneering platforms and solutions that underpin the rebrand to 021 and support the continued journey into the future of onchain technology.
Expanding Horizons
"With this rebrand, we aim to be nimble, lean, and iterate quickly to better align with the fast-paced timelines of onchain development" comments Nick, Co-founder of 021. The forward-looking stance of 021 focuses on embracing swift iteration and fostering an environment where trial and innovation converge to deliver groundbreaking products.
Introducing Endgame
Endgame emerges as the first product under the new 021 brand, offering a state-of-the-art NFT rental marketplace for NFTs. With collateral-free rentals powered by smart contract wallets and no required integrations, Endgame represents the latest iteration in NFT rentals from the company. Audited by C4 and initially launching on Ethereum and Polygon, it exemplifies the commitment to creating scalable, secure, and user-centric platforms.
Join Us on Our Journey
As 021 embarks on this new path, an invitation is extended to participate in revolutionizing digital ownership. The aim is to simplify and demystify the onchain experience, making it universally accessible and empowering users across the globe. Stay informed about 021's initiatives by visiting the website and following on social media.
About 021
021 is born from the innovative spirit of reNFT Labs, an entity that has carved its niche in the NFT rental market. The rebranding to 021 reflects a vision for an ambitious future aimed at bridging the gap between complex onchain technologies and accessible, user-friendly experiences.
Other