Cybersecurity State of the Industry 2024 Report Released
Learn the status of People, Process and Technology based on a recent survey of cybersecurity leaders.
By providing valuable insights this report empowers organizations to make informed decisions and prioritize their cybersecurity initiatives effectively.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security Tribe, a leading content and community platform, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated 2024 Annual State of the Industry Report. Drawing on the results of over 250 cybersecurity professionals surveyed at the start of 2024, this report delivers unparalleled insights into the evolving cybersecurity landscape, focusing on key areas of People, Process, and Technology, and serves as a benchmarking tool for organizations evaluating their cybersecurity priorities and needs for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.
— Shane Coleman, Chief Data Security Evangelist at Cyera
As cyber threats continue to proliferate, organizations face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their digital assets. The 2024 Annual State of the Industry Report delves deep into critical issues such as CISO Board Support, recruitment strategies, investment priorities, and AI governance within organizations. By highlighting prevailing trends and challenges, this report equips industry stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity in the modern age.
"We are thrilled to contribute our expertise to the 2024 Annual State of the Industry Report, which serves as a comprehensive guide for cybersecurity professionals seeking to stay ahead in an ever-changing landscape," said Shane Coleman, Chief Data Security Evangelist at Cyera, the official insight partner for the report. "By providing valuable insights this report empowers organizations to make informed decisions and prioritize their cybersecurity initiatives effectively."
Key highlights of the report include:
• Investment Priorities: Discover the top investment priorities for senior cybersecurity leadership in 2024 and the driving factors behind these decisions.
• Workforce Challenges: Explore the biggest issues facing cybersecurity teams
• AI Governance: Gain insights into organizations' AI policies and learn how to strike the right balance between regulation and innovation.
• Incident Response Strategies: Learn best practices for incident response, including the optimal utilization of internal resources versus external
expertise.
• Security Frameworks: Identify the most valuable security frameworks and standards for guiding cybersecurity practices in your organization.
To download the full report and gain access to exclusive insights, visit https://www.cybersecuritytribe.com/annual-report.
About Cyera:
Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses deep context on their data, applying
proper, continuous controls to assure cyber-resilience and compliance. Cyera takes a data
centric approach to security across the data landscape, empowering security teams to know
where their data is and what exposes it to risk so they can take immediate action to remediate
exposures. Cyera is redefining how companies secure data in the cloud.
For more information visit: https://www.cyera.io/
About Cyber Security Tribe:
At Cyber Security Tribe, we foster a vibrant and exclusive community for cybersecurity professionals to connect, learn, and network with their peers in a secure, private environment. Our online content platform is curated by experts in the field, offering valuable insights and practical knowledge to advance your cybersecurity expertise. Stay updated with the latest industry developments and news through our comprehensive resources. Join us at www.cybersecuritytribe.com to enhance your cyber security journey and access an invaluable network of peers.
