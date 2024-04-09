Dremio Solidifies its Position as Premier Apache Iceberg Data Lakehouse Platform with New Ingestion Automation and Optimization Capabilities

Latest release reduces the barriers to Iceberg lakehouse adoption while improving time-to-insight

Santa Clara, CA, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio , the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, has unveiled new capabilities that simplify the process of building and managing an Apache Iceberg data lakehouse. Available immediately, the latest version reduces tedious, manual tasks critical to data management with new capabilities that include ingestion, processing, and migration. By automating Iceberg management processes, Dremio not only reduces total cost of ownership (TCO), but also enhances data team productivity and improves overall time-to-insight.

"Dremio has been a key partner in helping us build our modern data stack solution that powers our Project BI Data Lakehouse. Dremio has significantly enhanced our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers,” said Jari Vanhanen, CEO, Nova Servo Oy.

In its ongoing effort to further solidify its position as the fastest, most scalable, and easiest-to-manage Apache Iceberg lakehouse platform, Dremio has expanded the functionality and capability of its solution in three key areas:

Ingestion - With support for high-speed streaming from Kafka into Iceberg, organizations can now effortlessly ingest data in real-time and enable near-real-time analytics on the data lakehouse.

Migration - New streamlined migration from legacy data lake formats like Apache Parquet to Apache Iceberg makes it easier for companies to transition from a traditional data lake to a modern lakehouse. The platform can seamlessly convert raw data from data lakes, data warehouses, relational databases, and NoSQL databases into Apache Iceberg, both in the cloud and on-premises, making Iceberg adoption rapid, easy, and error-free.

Optimization - Dremio’s advanced query acceleration technology called Reflections now allows users to achieve sub-second BI performance on Iceberg tables of any size, without managing BI extracts/imports or aggregation tables in the lakehouse/warehouse. Reflections are updated incrementally and transactionally based on the updates to the Iceberg tables, thereby drastically reducing the time and cost to update Reflections with new data.

In addition, SQL engine enhancements provide real-time memory management that dynamically manages memory and optimizes allocation. This reduces memory usage, heightens performance, scalability, and stability, and ensures successful analytical query operations even with vast datasets. Companies can be assured that their queries will run to completion irrespective of other workloads and available resources.

"As the premier data lakehouse platform for Apache Iceberg, we are excited to further extend our data ingestion, processing, and optimization capabilities for Apache’s leading open source, high performance format,” said Tomer Shiran, founder of Dremio. “With the Kafka-to-Iceberg connector and Dremio’s comprehensive batch ingestion features, companies can easily adopt Iceberg and enjoy the benefits of a truly open data architecture. In addition, with data in Iceberg, our new query acceleration enhancements allow companies to easily enjoy sub-second BI performance without the complexities of BI extracts/imports and complex ETL.”

To learn more visit Dremio.com, register to attend Dremio’s annual Subsurface event or sign-up to test drive Dremio Cloud for free .

About Dremio

Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. To learn more visit www.dremio.com or follow the company on Linkedin or X .

