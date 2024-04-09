SIXGEN Welcomes New CEO Jack Wilmer to Further Empower Its Leading Cyber Solutions
Jack focus for SIXGEN will be propelling an already leading company to accomplish the unprecedented.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to bolster its leadership within the cyber and national security sectors, SIXGEN is has announced the appointment of Jack Wilmer as the new Chief Executive Officer.
With a distinguished public and private career, Wilmer's vast experience in cybersecurity leadership is anticipated to drive SIXGEN towards achieving groundbreaking success in supporting the U.S. defense and intelligence communities.
Jack Wilmer steps into his role at SIXGEN backed by an impressive record as the former CEO of Core4ce, where his leadership significantly contributed to the firm's accomplishments in cybersecurity domains for the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC). Wilmer's affinity for SIXGEN, sparked by his intimate knowledge of the company’s top-tier team and innovative product suite through previous collaborations, positions him uniquely to lead the company into a new era of excellence and innovation.
Shawn Devroude, Chief Strategy Officer at SIXGEN, expressed confidence in Wilmer’s appointment, noting, "Jack’s deep understanding of our operations and his proven leadership in cybersecurity make him the ideal choice to guide SIXGEN. We are poised for an exciting future of growth and continued excellence in serving our nation’s security needs."
Echoing this sentiment, Mina Faltas, Founder & Managing Partner of Washington Harbour Partners, emphasized the strategic importance of Wilmer’s leadership. "Jack focus for SIXGEN will be propelling an already leading company to accomplish the unprecedented. SIXGEN is at the forefront of cyber solutions, dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. We believe Jack's leadership will enable us to reach new heights and further our mission of delivering unparalleled cyber excellence."
Before Core4ce, Wilmer played an instrumental role in US National Security, serving as the Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity and the CISO at the DoD, and as the Principal Assistant Director for National Security and International Affairs within the Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) at the White House. His deep-rooted commitment to national security and his strategic vision are expected to enrich SIXGEN's mission and operational capabilities significantly.
For further information about SIXGEN and its array of cyber solutions, please visit www.sixgen.io.
About SIXGEN
SIXGEN is a pioneering company specializing in offensive cyber operations and national security solutions, offering unparalleled services to government and commercial clients. Committed to innovation and operational excellence, SIXGEN supports essential missions with state-of-the-art technology and strategic insights.
About Washington Harbour Partners
Washington Harbour Partners LP, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts to public markets. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of software, defense technologies, cybersecurity, government & business services, and technology-enabled consumer services. For more information, please visit https://washingtonharbour.com/
